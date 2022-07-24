ERHA sign photo

The Eastern Regional Housing Authority Board of Commissioners is expected to vote Monday on adding 221 additional housing units to its portfolio following the city of Alamogordo's decision to close its housing agency.

The Alamogordo City Council voted July 12 to transfer its low-income housing and its other public housing assets to the Eastern Regional Housing Authority, which has its main administrative office in Roswell.

