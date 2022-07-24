The Eastern Regional Housing Authority expects to add 221 additional housing units to its portfolio after the city of Alamogordo decided to close its housing agency.
The Alamogordo City Council voted July 12 to transfer its low-income housing and its other public housing assets to the Eastern Regional Housing Authority, which has its main administrative office in Roswell.
The ERHA Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote on the matter on Monday during a 3:30 p.m. meeting.
Executive Director Chris Herbert said that he anticipates board approval of the transfer, which still must be approved by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department. HUD provides federal funds for low-income housing projects and programs.
“The transfer process takes a few months through HUD,” he said. “That time has really gotten shorter as we've been doing this over the years. It was much longer earlier. But now it is usually between three to six months.”
If the transfer is approved as expected, the ERHA will negotiate a management agreement regarding its operations of the Alamogordo operations.
Stephanie Hernandez, assistant city manager for Alamogordo, said the change is expected to benefit the housing residents.
“Eastern Regional are the experts in housing, and regulations have become extremely difficult for us to navigate,” she wrote in an email. “They also have additional resources and staffing levels that we just don’t have.”
The Alamogordo authority consists of 70 units in the Alta Vista complex, 150 at Plaza Hacienda and one “scatter site” house, which websites indicate is intended for temporary transitional living. Hernandez said the units range from efficiencies to four-bedroom structures.
The city of Alamogordo has operated the federally supported housing authority since 1992, Hernandez wrote, but the entity itself began in 1955.
“It seems the city is thinking that this is a good fit, in that we have a lot of expertise,” Herbert said. “They no longer, I guess, wish to operate the housing authority, which is understandable, considering the bureaucratic requirements that is attached to operating public housing.”
The ERHA serves 12 counties in eastern New Mexico including Chaves County and is one of the three remaining state-established public housing authorities. It is considered a “high-performing entity” by HUD. With the Alamogordo transfer of assets, ERHA will have taken over six independent and city-run housing authorities since 2009.
Herbert said that his staff will need to do an assessment of the units to determine their condition. He said it is likely that some rehabilitation and improvements to the properties will be needed using a HUD program that gives private developers tax credits for rehabilitation work.
“That is probably what we will look for for Alamogordo and all of our properties eventually,” Herbert said.
Herbert said that the employees now working with the Alamogordo Housing Authority will join ERHA and are expected to stay in their current positions. According to Alamogordo city documents, its housing authority employees are paid by HUD.
Alamogordo city officials said during the city council meeting that they were pleased that its public housing residents will not be harmed by the transfer and that the change could mean the development of more low-income housing units or options in the future.
The public can participate in the Monday EHRA board meeting by phone. The number is 888-740-4219. The passcode is 735532#.
