The Roswell Visitors Center is the topic of a public survey created to determine how to renovate the 1,200-square-foot historic structure at 426 N. Main St., where visitors can find out about things to see and do in the community.

People who go there can also buy trademark city of Roswell merchandise, find out about local businesses, view artwork and statues mostly based on the alleged 1947 crash of a UFO, and use those art pieces for photo opportunities, or simply take a break from looking around the area.