The Roswell Visitors Center is the topic of a public survey created to determine how to renovate the 1,200-square-foot historic structure at 426 N. Main St., where visitors can find out about things to see and do in the community.
People who go there can also buy trademark city of Roswell merchandise, find out about local businesses, view artwork and statues mostly based on the alleged 1947 crash of a UFO, and use those art pieces for photo opportunities, or simply take a break from looking around the area.
Residents and local business people are welcome to visit the center and participate in the renovation survey along with those who have visited — or plan to visit — Roswell.
“We would like to know what you want to see from a Visitors Center renovation,” the survey states as part of its introduction.
Among questions in the survey: What do you "like most about the Center?” and “What would you like added in a renovation?”
It also asks whether an expansion of the structure should be constructed southward so it would remain a one-story building or if there should be more space created by adding a second floor.
If an expansion is designed to go upward, then it could potentially include an elevator designed with “a spaceship theme,” the survey notes.
The Center building was constructed about 100 years ago as a Conoco gas station. It has been the location of the Center since late 2017.
It's listed on the New Mexico State Register of Cultural Properties. The historic marker nearby for Pioneer Plaza mentions the historic building as well as the Chaves County Courthouse, also located in the 400 block of North Main Street but on the opposite side of the street and both a State and National Historic Register site.
The survey provides examples of potential additions that can be checked off and provides space for filling in desired amenities not listed — along with any other comments — then invites respondents to provide contact information and opt to receive a Center newsletter or receive a follow-up email about the survey.
Its origin is from a Tourism Talk event on Sept. 26 that focused on the same subject.
Visit the city of Roswell website, https://roswell-nm.gov/, and go to the Center page to take the survey by clicking on a link. It can also be accessed online from the Visitors Center Facebook page with a link or by scanning a QR code embedded within the post about the survey.
Pose questions or obtain details about this renovation survey or the Center by emailing Amanda Dickerson, a.dickerson@roswell-nm.gov