Joe Skeen Federal Building

Joe Skeen Federal Building and United States Courthouse at 500 N. Richardson Ave. in Roswell.

 Clarke Condé Photo

Local residents will get a chance for an up-close look at one of the nation's top federal courts as they hear oral arguments in several cases.

The public is invited Thursday to the Joe Skeen Federal Building and United States Courthouse at 500 N. Richardson Ave. in Roswell, where a three-judge panel from the United States 10th Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in federal cases with ties to New Mexico. Proceedings will begin at 9 a.m. in court in Roswell Courtroom 310.

