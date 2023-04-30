Local residents will get a chance for an up-close look at one of the nation's top federal courts as they hear oral arguments in several cases.
The public is invited Thursday to the Joe Skeen Federal Building and United States Courthouse at 500 N. Richardson Ave. in Roswell, where a three-judge panel from the United States 10th Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in federal cases with ties to New Mexico. Proceedings will begin at 9 a.m. in court in Roswell Courtroom 310.
Senior Circuit Judge Bobby Baldock, a Roswell resident who sits on the court, but is not among the panelists, says because of security people will have to go through to get inside the building, they should arrive at the court early.
Classes from local schools have often been known to be among those in the audience.
Information about the hearing posted on the website of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals states Chief Justice Jerome Holmes, along with fellow judges Allison Hartman Eid and Nancy Moritz will hear oral arguments in the six cases.
Arguments will end at noon, with each case likely allotted 30 minutes.
Among the six cases is Valdez vs. Lujan Grisham, a 2021 case challenging the constitutionality of public health orders imposed by the state of New Mexico which required employees at congregate facilities and in the healthcare field to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
In the United States legal system, circuit courts are intermediate federal appellate courts that operate above District Courts, but below the United States Supreme Court. The 10th Circuit's jurisdiction includes Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Utah and Wyoming, along with parts of Yellowstone National Park that reach into the states of Montana and Idaho.
Public viewing of the oral arguments each May in Chaves County has become a frequent annual fixture meant to coincide with Law Day.
Per the United States Court website, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a proclamation in 1958 recognizing Law Day. It is observed each year on May 1 as a way to celebrate the American legal system, the rule of law and draw attention to the legal profession. Because of scheduling conflicts, this year locally the hearings will be held May 4.
To that end, the Chaves County Bar Association each year invites the judges from the 10th Circuit to hear oral arguments before the public, Baldock said.
For this year’s Law Day theme, the American Bar Association has chosen Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility and Collaboration.
“Clearly, with legal issues most of the time, there is a dispute on either side, but what is helpful in our system is you still need to be civil with one another, you still need to collaborate, to work together,” Chaves County Bar Association President Carla Williams said.
In recent years, the courts have been looked at more and more through a political lens. U.S. Circuit and Appeals Court Judge Joel Carson, who also sits on the 10th circuit and lives in Roswell, said it is now more important than ever for people to understand how the courts actually work.
The court that often gets the most attention at the federal level is the U.S. Supreme Court. Every year it hears a small number of significant cases with rulings often falling along perceived ideological lines.
But Carson said for the most part, that is not how courts work. The 10th Circuit Court hears many more cases each year than the Supreme Court and he insists judges reach conclusions based on the law and not political ideology.
“One thing you will see if you go to the district court here in town or you come to our court proceeding is you will see cases being decided on the rule of law,” Carson explained.
Another feature of the 10th Circuit Court, Carson added, is there is little disagreement among the judges on cases. Carson, who was appointed to his current position on the bench in 2017 by then-President Donald Trump, said that is despite the fact judges seated on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals have been appointed by every President from Jimmy Carter to Joe Biden.
“We are there to apply the law that has been laid down by Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court and I would say in 95% of our cases, it's unanimous,” he said.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.