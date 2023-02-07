The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission decided to move its upcoming meeting to 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Santa Fe.
Public Information Officer Patrick Rodriguez said Monday that the meeting has been rescheduled from Wednesday to Thursday. He also said that a decision was made by InClime Inc. not to present any information about the community solar program at the meeting, but to share information in future after the company conducts a further analysis of bids received. The community solar program administered for the state by InClime closed its Request for Proposals on Jan. 31.