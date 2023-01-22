Questions, opinions about administrative code ordinance draft

Proposed changes to Roswell’s municipal code section about the administration of city government were discussed during a workshop Thursday.
Some city officials made note of concerns about potential power shifts and, specifically, an expanded role of a city auditor. City Attorney Hessel Yntema presented the first draft of the proposed amendments to the ordinance and described the role of this employee as being “beefier.”
The position of the city auditor, in its less current, less expansive form, is now open and unfunded, said Ed Heldenbrand, who led the workshop and is chair of the Legal Committee, which has worked on the draft ordinance for months.
Yntema said many of the additions are based on those created and used by other New Mexico cities.
Members of the Legal Committee also noted that Joe Neeb, the former city manager, had been involved with the work on this ordinance revision in its early stages.
The auditor would report to the mayor and city councilors.
The auditor’s investigative scope, as proposed, wouldn’t be limited by the city manager or city attorney and includes the ability to carry out subpoenas. There are limits and exceptions, such as when the auditor’s work interferes with another agency’s criminal investigation, including one being handled internally by the police and fire departments.
This employee — and any employees working for the auditor — couldn’t involve themselves in “any partisan political activities or the political affairs of the city during working hours,” the resolution noted.
Councilor Cristina Arnold, a Legal Committee member, said after her first read-through of the proposed ordinance she felt some resistance toward the expanded role of the auditor.
“I had an issue with the subpoena power,” Arnold said.
And, she explained, “finding neutrality in our lovely small town is my concern.”
The auditor position wouldn’t focus solely on the city’s finances. This person would also look at policies and operations. For example, they could be looking at whether the city needs to hire more employees to work at the landfill, said Acting City Manager Mike Mathews.
Councilor Robert Corn suggested that an auditor might not need to be a permanent position and that it might be contracted out with a Request for Proposals.
In another section of the draft ordinance, one of the terms used to describe high-level managers in the ordinance was also discussed.
Councilor Jason Perry asked about the meaning in the resolution of the title “director.” Yntema pointed out that it would only apply to a handful of at-will city employees who are ”directors.” Mathews, as the deputy city manager, and Juan Fuentes, administrative services director, are among those who require nomination by the city manager for approval, then approval by councilors.
There are many other city employees who have the title of director. The estimates varied from 30 to 50 people.
Yntema described the small number to whom the ordinance would apply as managers of multiple city departments.
The draft document also explains that the city manager “may create or reorganize the city’s departments as necessary with the consent of the government body.”
“The mayor appoints; council approves,” Yntema said when referring to a different group of upper-rank employees in the ordinance who are known as “appointed officers.” They are the city manager, city clerk, city treasurer-finance officer, chief of police, city attorney and city auditor.
Councilor Juliana Halvorson suggested adding to the police chief’s responsibilities that they attend not just regular city council meetings but also, by request, other council meetings. This is to avoid problems because there can be the potential for confrontations — or worse — at committee meetings, for example, she said.
The ordinance should note that the mayor has the “ability to demand (police chief’s) presence at city meetings,” said Mayor Timothy Jennings. “You can get some really hot council meetings.”
Wording about the city clerk and deputy clerk allows the deputy clerk the ability to stand in for the city clerk if they aren’t available was also questioned.
“No law or resolution is based without the clerk to sign off on it,” Yntema noted.
There was little argument about giving the city attorney authority to decide whether legal matters of up to $20,000 should be settled.
Yntema’s legal expertise for this type of change “should save us,” Jennings said.
And, perhaps, help save the city some money because less costly claims send insurance costs “through the roof,” said Corn, who also chairs the Finance Committee.
Corn also suggested adding to the ordinance the term “per occurrence.”
The information about such moves could be included in regular reports provided to the Legal Committee so the public can see why money was spent for such purposes.
Corn also said there should be some money budgeted for this purpose.
No action was taken during the workshop, other than to send it back to the city’s Legal Committee for further revisions. It will then be brought back to the councilors for further consideration.
