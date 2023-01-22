Questions, opinions about administrative code ordinance draft

Councilors Robert Corn, Cristina Arnold and Jeanine Corn-Best are shown Thursday looking at the first-draft of the city's administrative code revision.

 Terri Harber photo

Proposed changes to Roswell’s municipal code section about the administration of city government were discussed during a workshop Thursday.

Some city officials made note of concerns about potential power shifts and, specifically, an expanded role of a city auditor. City Attorney Hessel Yntema presented the first draft of the proposed amendments to the ordinance and described the role of this employee as being “beefier.”