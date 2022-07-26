There weren’t many rabbits in the Chaves County 4-H and FFA Fair rabbit show this year, but the winners still broke out into big grins as their animals were picked as the best.
Melissa Brink, assistant supervisor for the contest, said in years past the rabbit show would often last as late as 10:30 p.m. due to the number of entries, but this year only 19 rabbits were entered.
The heat took its toll on some rabbit barns this year, Brink said. That’s after the virus that causes rabbit hemorrhagic disease caused cancellation of the show in 2020.
But the youngsters showing their rabbits listened attentively as judge Zach Weber examined each animal and gave his comments on body structure and appearance.
For Tuff Champion, 11, it was his first year competing in the rabbit show, and he lived up to his name, taking trophies for grand champion and reserve champion in the meat pen class.
Tuff said he lost some rabbits to the heat, but brought eight-week-old Californian rabbits, white domestic rabbits with black ears, noses and feet. He said other members of his family have entered and won in the rabbit contest, so he decided he wanted to as well.
Adrian Trammell won for best commercial rabbit with his broken New Zealand rabbit, a larger rabbit breed. Its black-and-white coloring is what gets the description of “broken,” as opposed to a solid-color rabbit.
Cinch Eoff took best fancy rabbit with his white mini-lop rabbit, a small breed named for its lop ears that hang over its face. They went on to win best in show. This is Cinch’s second year showing rabbits, he said.
“They’re adorable. They’re just cute,” he said of why he liked showing rabbits.
The fair continues Tuesday with the swine show at 8 a.m., meat and dairy goat shows starting at 1:30 p.m. and the rodeo at 7 p.m.