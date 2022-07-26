There weren’t many rabbits in the Chaves County 4-H and FFA Fair rabbit show this year, but the winners still broke out into big grins as their animals were picked as the best.

Melissa Brink, assistant supervisor for the contest, said in years past the rabbit show would often last as late as 10:30 p.m. due to the number of entries, but this year only 19 rabbits were entered.

