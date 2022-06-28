Residents of Holly Loop in northeast Roswell were cleaning up Monday after heavy rainfall caused flooding of about a dozen homes there. The rains also caused a bridge to collapse as a pickup truck drove over it Sunday evening, but no one was injured.
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque received several reports of 3 inches or more of rain falling in a 60- to 90-minute period Sunday, Meteorologist Brian Guyer said.
That corresponds to a 100- or 200-year rain event, he said.
“It’s kind of in between the 100 and 200 years. I’d say closer to the 200,” he said.
The 100 or 200 years refers to an average recurrence interval, he said.
A 100-year event has a 1 in 100 or 1% chance of occurring in any given year, while a 200-year event has a 1 in 200 or a 0.5% chance of occurring in a year.
“It just goes to show you how intense it is and how rare it could be,” he said.
It’s the second such event for the Roswell area in as many years. Over Memorial Day weekend in 2021, up to 5 inches of rain fell in a 24-hour period in the Roswell area. The amount of water caused a flood-control berm west of town to fail, and, along with water flowing from the ungated Rocky Dam, flowed into south Roswell for days.
The flooding at Holly Loop was also the second occurrence in less than a year for residents there. Storms over Labor Day weekend in September brought 2 to 3 inches of rain.
Residents said the city was unresponsive when they expressed concerns about the lack of storm drainage in the development near North Atkinson Avenue and Country Club Boulevard.
Daniel Aguilar said his home took in floodwaters Sunday from two directions because of the lack of drainage.
“Anytime water pools up in this area, especially on Country Club, if you drive down Country Club it pushes water from Country Club into our back yard, so we get it from both sides,” he said.
“I got water in my house. I’m going to have to tear up everything in my house. It came in and just started destroying everything,” he said.
The water in the street came about halfway up the door on his pickup, he said, and he was having trouble getting the truck to start Monday morning.
City Engineer Louis Najar said he has requested $175,000 in the fiscal year 2023 budget to construct another storm drain on Holly Loop but the project has yet to be brought to the Roswell City Council. He said he was to meet with some of the councilors Monday afternoon.
Residents on Holly Loop have scheduled a meeting in the neighborhood for Wednesday evening, extending an invitation to Mayor Tim Jennings and city councilors.
Najar said the heavy rain caused the storm drainage system in the area, including the single drain on Holly Loop, to be overwhelmed.
“That’s what happens when you have a storm of this intensity. The storm drain that it was draining to was full,” he said.
“People don’t realize that Twin Diamond, Mescalero, Country Club and 19th (Street) are all designed to carry drainage in the street,” he said.
Najar said he recorded 3.3 inches of rain in an hour at 6 p.m. Sunday at his home in northeast Roswell and another nine-tenths Monday morning for a total of 4.2 inches.
“When I went out driving, even on Atkinson, even in my four-wheel drive truck, you had to maneuver slow and be cautious. It was up to my bumper in places,” he said.
Stuart Dietz, Red Cross disaster program specialist for southeast New Mexico, said the organization can offer some assistance for residents who are displaced while they clean up from the flooding.
“There could be some financial assistance but that varies because there are limitations,” he said.
Financial assistance from the Red Cross is mainly to help provide lodging while people’s homes are cleaned out, he said.
“We will provide other resources, too, such as other agencies that could possibly help them to clean out and if they’re going to fix their homes back up,” he said.
Dietz and some volunteers were able to provide assistance during the flooding Sunday as well.
“We got called last night by the emergency manager and we came out and helped set out sandbags,” he said.
The Red Cross considered opening up a shelter for the night, but residents were able to get into hotels, he said.
About a dozen homes on the loop’s south side were affected by the floods, he said. Anyone still in need of assistance can call 575-420-0001 or 800-842-7349, he said.
A low-water bridge on East Mescalero near La Jara Road collapsed at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Undersheriff Charles Yslas said. The occupants of a pickup truck that was crossing the bridge were not injured, he said.
“The bridge had already weakened and the weight of the truck just caused it to collapse,” he said.
Najar said the bridge, built in 1989, has been maintained by the city and was rebuilt in 2016.
Guyer said the weather for the rest of the week should be more typical for this time of year, but more rain could be on the way.
“It’s going to warm up and the chances are going down quite a bit for storms through Thursday and possibly even into Friday. Then there’s another storm system that’s going to try and push more moisture in here over the weekend,” he said.
