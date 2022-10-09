Roswell residents and businesses probably will pay more for trash collections and landfill drop-offs in 2023, based on a rate study given initial approval Thursday by a city committee.
Dave Yanke, president of NewGen Strategies and Solutions LLC, presented the study and its recommendation for tiered rate increases starting early 2023 and continuing at least through fiscal year 2026 to members of the Roswell City Council Finance Committee, who voted 4-0 to recommend approval of the study to the City Council for consideration at its Oct. 13 meeting.
A separate matter from accepting the study is the actual decision whether to raise the rates to the recommended amounts or to implement Consumer Price Index increases that have been authorized but not put in place, or take some other action regarding fees.
“We adopt the study to use it to make the calculations based on the study,” Committee Chairman Robert Corn said. “We are not adopting the rates right now the way he outlined it.”
Finance Committee members agreed that the General Services Committee will need to be the first group of city councilors to consider what actions to take about rate increases.
The study originally completed in February and presented by Yanke Thursday for a second time to the committee shows that, even if the proposed new rates are implemented, the Solid Waste Department will be running at a deficit of $1.77 million for the fiscal year just ended of 2022, $1.12 million for FY 2023 and $161,314 for FY 2024.
The Solid Waste Department wouldn't begin to have net income until FY 2025, when it is estimated at $299,350. For FY 2026, the net income would be $417,485.
The total deficit for the five-year period, even with increased rates, is projected at $2.34 million.
Yanke explained that the expenses calculated for the study included annual operating expenses, vehicle replacements and capital improvements.
Some notable expenses in FY 2021 and 2022 included about $700,000 a year for collection equipment maintenance or replacement; about $230,000 a year for landfill infrastructure; about $520,000 a year for water tank trucks, compactors and other equipment at the landfill; $100,000 a year for closing cells or monitoring closed cells; $150,000 for future cell construction; $568,778 in FY 2022 for debt service for a loan to the department; and $1.5 million both years to be transferred to the city's general fund as part of the city's loans to the Air Center Enterprise Fund that will pay for work at the Ascent Aviation large hangar site.
Based on the expenses and the revenue projections, the study recommends that all rates will stay the same until January 2023. Increases after that would be implemented at the beginning of the fiscal years, or July 1.
Residential rates would increase in 2023 by $4.75 a month to $22.50 a month. Commercial rates for 300-gallon roll-offs would increase by $7.28 a month to $34.50; for three-cubic-yard dumpsters by 26.76%, with declining percentage increases each year after that; and for commercial collection equipment pulled off by city crews, up by $13.50 a month to $245.
Disposal by customers at the landfill also would increase starting in early 2023, with individual drop-offs up by $2.75 a ton to $45 a ton and contracted customers paying $7.75 a ton more, to $50 a ton.
In years following, residential rates would stay the same for 2024 and increase to $24 a month for FY 2025 and FY 2026. Most other categories, with the exception of the commercial dumpsters with projected decreases in percentage boosts, would increase by a couple of dollars each year for monthly rates. The highest monthly increases after 2023 would be for commercial roll-off pull rates that would go up by $10 a month each year until FY 2026.
Yanke said that Roswell's rates are lower than most municipalities he works with.
“I know rate increases aren't popular,” he said. “I will tell you that virtually all of our clients that I work with, they are above $20 per month per household right now and raising rates. That you are below $17.75 is very unusual in this business.”
Complicating the rate issue is that the city adopted an ordinance in August 2020 regarding the Solid Waste Department that instituted some new policies, including indicating that “fees shall be automatically adjusted at the beginning of each fiscal year” to the nearest 25 cent point of the CPI-W rate. Although asked several times why those increases never occurred, city officials only said that they did not happen and that they would seek to resolve the situation going forward.
Councilor Barry Foster shared his views about the proposed rate increases, including that he is inclined to implement the highest rates for 2023 rather than use a graduated increase approach and that he will not vote for rate increases if CPI increases are also planned.
“I won't be in favor of a double-jeopardy for our citizens,” he said.
NewGen Strategies was hired about two years ago for three rate studies for the city, receiving $110,000. The other two are for the city's water and wastewater operations that Yanke said are “on hold” for the time being.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
