A study commissioned by the city recommends trash collection and landfill disposal rate increases starting in 2023.

Roswell residents and businesses probably will pay more for trash collections and landfill drop-offs in 2023, based on a rate study given initial approval Thursday by a city committee.

Dave Yanke, president of NewGen Strategies and Solutions LLC, presented the study and its recommendation for tiered rate increases starting early 2023 and continuing at least through fiscal year 2026 to members of the Roswell City Council Finance Committee, who voted 4-0 to recommend approval of the study to the City Council for consideration at its Oct. 13 meeting.