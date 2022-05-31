'Roswell Incident' features speakers, films, UFO SkyWatch
The Roswell Daily Record is joining this year’s festivities commemorating the 75th anniversary of the alleged 1947 UFO crash with its own Roswell Incident event. Researchers, former military members and documentary filmmakers from around the world will participate in the Roswell Incident panels and lectures from July 1 to 3 at the Roswell Convention Center.
Daily Record Publisher Barbara Beck said in a phone interview that plans for the Roswell Incident had to be postponed last year due to the pandemic.
Beck’s late father, Robert Beck, had started working at the Daily Record in 1947, the year of the alleged crash. Asked if he ever talked to his family about the UFO incident, Beck said that he did. “I remember him telling me that he met some of the original military (personnel) that were involved with it, especially the intelligence officer, and they had told him that something had happened that they couldn’t talk about. Apparently, he talked to somebody at (a funeral home in Roswell) that mentioned child-size coffins,” she said.
Her father’s memories and her own research inspired Barbara Beck to write a script that will be performed by local actors. “It kind of wrote itself,” Beck said. “It is about four local people who try to figure out what’s going on and just trying to piece it all together. It was fun to do.”
Once a day, ticket holders will have the chance to look behind the scenes, touring the actual Daily Record before watching the play.
Asked if she could give a hint about the material she used for the play, Beck said, “As you know, the Roswell Daily Record was there and broke the story ... On top of that, what we’re finding in our research is that there were multiple UFO sightings in New Mexico in that summer. There was one in White Sands, there was a rocket scientist who saw a flying disk and in Carrizozo — kind of all around New Mexico. We’re right now documenting some of that. And it is pretty fascinating how the story continued.
“My big belief is that it should be about Roswell. We need to own Roswell and the whole UFO thing. It is really good when it comes from us. We love outsiders who bring in their expertise and their knowledge, but it is a unique Roswell happening,” she added.
Beck said that the new event UFO SkyWatch will be outdoors at Cielo Grande Sports Complex on July 1 at 9 p.m. UFO Researcher and TV personality Ben Hansen and astronomer Marc D’Antonio will host the event.
“We’ll talk about what a satellite looks like versus other things that are not explainable,” Hansen said in a phone interview. “It will be a lot of fun.” Hansen is bringing his military-grade gear for attendees to try out, he said.
Hansen currently hosts the TV series “UFO Witness” on Discovery+ and the Travel Channel. He will also participate as speaker at the Roswell Incident event.
Asked about what he will lecture about, Hansen said, “I like to talk about the recent developments. In the last couple of years, we’ve seen an unprecedented amount of media coverage and government involvement in the creation of a new task force and procedures to get UFO reports. I think a lot of people don’t know what it all means. I want to give the people a walkthrough and summarize what we’ve seen already, and what we can expect and predict might happen in the next couple of years.
“I also have been filming the second season of my TV show ‘UFO Witness’ on Discovery+. I’ve been able to investigate some really historic cases and some really strange cases. I will be sharing some of those behind-the-scenes (cases) with people.”
D’Antonio is an astronomer and chief photo analyst for the Mutual UFO Network. He has spent decades capturing hundreds of thousands of images of many kinds of sky phenomena using a range of professional and military-grade photographic gear.
In a phone interview he said, “I decided at age 9 that I was going to be an astronomer. I did, I followed through, I never wavered. I’d be focusing on how life started in our world and how it could have formed elsewhere.”
D’Antonio said that during his lectures he will use his understanding of physics and astronomy to explain the different possibilities on how a space ship could transport itself to Earth and how extraterrestrial researchers could have found Earth.
“Alien beings could have come here when dinosaurs were roaming for all we know and maintain their presence,” he said.
If researchers had not been able to access newspaper stories, incidents of unidentified aerial objects may have been lost in time, including the Roswell incident, Beck said.
“It’s great being at a newspaper with a unique angle like this,” Beck said. “We are able to proudly state, these were our stories that were written; these were our breaking headlines in 1947. It really also shows the importance of newspapers. Because newspapers are a part of history. They are a primary resource for what’s happened in the past, and they are also a resource for communities, what happens in the community in any month or year. It’s such a valuable resource and right now it is endangered.
“Facebook and Google have advertising that looks like news, but the difference is, we hire journalists who have accreditations and there is a system in place that is to make sure that we write as clear and unbiased a possible as story. There is a huge difference (between) an organization that sells ads and an organization that wants to provide news for the community,” Beck said.
The speakers for the Roswell Incident have been carefully selected to give a journalistic approach to unidentified aerial phenomena. Other speakers include Nick Pope, who investigated UFOs for the UK’s Ministry of Defense; producer, investigator and writer of TV shows such as “Ancient Aliens,” Melissa Tittl; aerospace engineer, author and TV personality Mike Bara; award-winning filmmaker and author Caroline Cory, whose documentary “A Tear in the Sky” will be shown at the event; and independent producer, filmmaker and director of the Ufology and Paranormal Phenomena International Film Festival, Maximo Veron, who will be virtually attending from his home country, Argentina, and presenting selected documentaries.
For more information, visit roswellincident.com.
Christina Stock may be contacted at 622-7710, ext. 309, or at vision@rdrnews.com.