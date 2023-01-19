Roswell Police Chief Philip Smith

Roswell Police Chief Philip Smith, left, is looking at a document during Tuesday's Public Safety Committee meeting.

 Terri Harber Photo

Roswell Police Chief Philip Smith brought a unique request to the Public Safety Committee on Tuesday: A reality television show production company has asked to document the department’s activities.

“On Patrol: Live” wants crews to shadow members of the Roswell Police Department (RPD) and film their activities. The program is shown primarily on Reelz, a cable channel based in Albuquerque.