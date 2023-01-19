Roswell Police Chief Philip Smith brought a unique request to the Public Safety Committee on Tuesday: A reality television show production company has asked to document the department’s activities.
“On Patrol: Live” wants crews to shadow members of the Roswell Police Department (RPD) and film their activities. The program is shown primarily on Reelz, a cable channel based in Albuquerque.
The show’s production company is Half Moon Pictures, LLC, a business based in Jersey City, New Jersey, according to the agreement.
Smith said to committee members such an agreement could be advantageous for the department because it could help recruit more personnel and offer “positive illumination” of the Roswell Police Department.
City councilor Corn-Best was against the proposal. Among her concerns were the privacy of residents as they encounter police — and their families — as well as the city’s potential liability.
“I watch some of those programs,” she said. “I think it’s a bad situation for the city of Roswell.”
Corn-Best also said city staff should be handling recruitment material for the department because the city has its own public affairs department and video crew.
“I needed more time to research the program, and sending it to legal brought it to light to the public and will give the Councilors and citizens more time to research the pros and cons of the program,“ Councilor Juliana Halvorson, who chairs the Public Safety Committee, explained in an email sent Wednesday.
Committee members were given a copy of the proposed agreement between the RPD and Half Moon Pictures, LLC, that would extend through Jan. 4, 2024. Smith said it’s based on a similar agreement the production company has had with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), which asked to be released from its agreement.
John Allen, BCSO’s new sheriff, was sworn in on New Year’s Day and wanted time to “reevaluate,” said Jayme Fuller, public information officer for that agency.
The agreement was made with the former sheriff, Manuel Gonzales, Fuller also said.
Leslie Oren, president of Los Angeles-based Babygrande PR, which represents "On Patrol: Live" said Wednesday a goal of the program is to include a diverse group of law enforcement from across the country.
The production company is asking the RPD for the right to film, videotape, photograph, and record department personnel during the course of their duties or otherwise. They would also be documenting “their actions, names, likenesses, appearances, and voices and the situations they encounter and/or become involved in.”
Production staff would be able to follow department personnel into offices, buildings, property, facilities and vehicles “utilized by and/or in connection with RPD” and have rights to use the recordings “throughout the Universe in perpetuity, in any and all media now known or hereafter devised.”
The RPD would have to right to limit access to its property or personnel “as it deems necessary” and stresses that employees of the department would adhere to the RPD’s conduct policies and not make decisions or take actions based on the presence of the production crew, producer or “in relation to the series.”
The department would also have 24 hours to review and comment on any pre-recorded segments featuring its property or personnel for the “sole purpose of identifying any safety or security risks to the RPD,” such as confidential informants, undercover officers and how specific tactics are carried out. RPD personnel would have digital access during live feeds so they can identify “safety or security risks” to department personnel.
Overall, the RPD’s ability to review the material would be for “factual accuracy and security and/or safety risks” to its personnel while the production company has “final decision regarding the content and editorial decisions for the series and each episode thereof.”
There will be no payment to the RPD or personnel for participation in the show.
Committee members voted 3-1 to recommend the matter be sent to the city’s Legal Committee for review. The contract would also require approval of the city council before the RPD could enter into such an arrangement.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
