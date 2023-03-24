It barely made it over the finish line, but in the waning hours of the 56th Legislative session, lawmakers were able to secure agreement on a rewrite of New Mexico's tax code.

On the night of March 17, the Senate concurred with a conference committee report that came about following negotiations between the New Mexico House and Senate on a $1.2 billion overhaul of the state's tax system that among other things includes one-time rebates checks to New Mexico tax filers along with reductions in personal income tax and the Gross Receipts Tax, widely known as GRT.