It barely made it over the finish line, but in the waning hours of the 56th Legislative session, lawmakers were able to secure agreement on a rewrite of New Mexico's tax code.
On the night of March 17, the Senate concurred with a conference committee report that came about following negotiations between the New Mexico House and Senate on a $1.2 billion overhaul of the state's tax system that among other things includes one-time rebates checks to New Mexico tax filers along with reductions in personal income tax and the Gross Receipts Tax, widely known as GRT.
On a voice vote Saturday morning, the New Mexico House of Representatives endorsed that conference committee report. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, as of Thursday, has still not signed the bill. She has until April 7 to do so.
Lawmakers celebrated the passage of the tax reform bill, which originated as House Bill 574.
“This tax package reflects New Mexican values with measures to help working families make ends meet, help local businesses and support teachers, healthcare workers and veterans,” Rep. Derrick Lente (D-Sandia Pubelo), chair of the House Taxation & Revenue Committee who spearheaded the tax reform effort, said in a press release.
In recent sessions, lawmakers have tried and failed to reach an accord on a package to revise the state's tax code which critics have assailed for not being broad enough and discouraging investment by industry in the state.
Last month, the New Mexico House Taxation and Revenue Committee passed a bill out of the House Taxation and Revenue Committee on a party-line vote. Before it reached the floor, Lente said he received input from other legislators and the public, prompting him to remove some provisions such as those to raise the tax rate on individuals making $152,000 a year or more in income, or joint filers who make $277,000 or more.
That bill passed the House 50-18. But the version that cleared the Senate had substantial changes made by the Senate, which the House failed to concur with, causing the bill to go to a conference committee made up of members from both chambers. The final product was lauded by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
“I can say that because of the amazing team we have here, what we are getting back is actually better than what we sent out,” said Rep. Jason Harper (R-Rio Rancho), the lead Republican on the House Taxation & Revenue Committee.
Some Republicans criticized the conference committee substitute, saying personal income tax rates were not reduced enough and that the rewrite, while containing many provisions they supported, does not do enough to promote investment and economic growth.
“We need comprehensive tax reform and the tax package did not provide that reform,” House Minority Whip Greg Nibert (R-Roswell) told the Roswell Daily Record Monday.
According to the Fiscal Impact Report on the 69-page conference committee, the package contains among other things:
Rebate checks: All New Mexico residents who filed a state tax return in tax year 2021 will receive a one-time rebate check from the state. Individual filers will each receive a $500 check, while joint filers will get a $1,000 check. According to the Fiscal Impact Report for the conference committee, substituting that cost of the rebates is $666.6 million, more than half of the $1.2 billion that had been set aside in the budget for FY2024.
Drop in Personal Income Tax rates: Amount of taxes paid will be reduced on the first $66,500 of an individual taxpayers income and the $100,000 of income from joint filers. Per the Fiscal Impact Report, the reductions in taxes are targeted at those with less income, but because of the marginal structure of the income tax, those in higher brackets will also see a decrease in their taxes. The bill also more evenly distributes the tax burden.
Lower Gross Receipts Tax rates: As with the original bill, the state's Gross Receipts Tax, or GRT, will be reduced by 0.5% over the course of several years to 4.375%. The reductions will begin in Tax Year 2024 and continue until FY 27, with the rate brought down by an eighth of a percent each year during that period. The conference committee inserted an amendment where the GRT would revert back to its previous rate if state revenues fall by more than five percent. That amendment expires in 2037.
Flatter corporate tax rates: The conference committee report retains a provision flattening the state's corporate income tax. Currently, the state has two corporate income tax rates of 4.8% and 5.9%. Under the tax package, the 4.8% rate would be eliminated and those who pay the corporate tax would be subject to 5.9% tax rate.
Capital Gains tax changes: House Bill 547, as drafted in the conference committee, will cap the state's tax breaks for capital gains at $2,500. Currently, up to $1,000, or 40%, of net capital gains income, whichever is greater, can be deducted from their personal income taxes. It also allows a deduction of 40% of up to $1 million of capital gains income from the sale of a New Mexico business.
Social Security income exemptions: Existing exemptions on taxes paid on Social security income will be tied to the rate of inflation.
Military tax exemption: The sunset date has been removed for a tax exemption on military retirement pay from armed service retirees or their surviving spouses. The $10,000 exemption will also rise to $30,000 in 2024. In the original draft of House Bill 547, the deadline for the $10,000 exemption was merely extended.
Low Income Comprehensive Tax Rebate (LICTR) changes: The income range for LICTR recipients is adjusted to broaden the number of those eligible for the rebate and the rebate amount is slightly increased. The rebate amount will also be adjusted each year to account for inflation.
Child Income Tax Credit boost: Lawmakers increased the child income tax credit by up to $600 more per household and will adjust the credit amount on an annual basis to account for inflation. A press release from New Mexico House Democrats states 350,000 children in the state will benefit from the credit
Alcohol tax increase: For the first time in 30 years, the state's liquor excise tax will be hiked by 20% over current rates for wine, beer and spirits. The tax on beer and cider will rise by one cent to five cents per 12-ounce serving, on wine from seven cents up to a new rate of eight cents per one-ounce serving and from seven cents to nine cents per 1.5 ounce serving. An exception is made for local brewers, craft distillers and small wineries.
The general fund under the bill will no longer receive 49.5% net receipts from the tax. Instead, all money will go towards alcohol and drug treatment initiatives. Funds will be distributed four ways with 53% going to an Alcohol Harms Eleveation Fund; 40% to the Local DWI Grant Fund; 6% to the Drug Court fund and half a percent to municipalities in a county with a population of between 30,000 and 60,000.
Tobacco tax changes: The 50-cent cap on cigar taxes will be eliminated. If signed into law, cigars will be taxed at 25% like all other tobacco products.
Redirection of Motor Vehicle Excise Tax money: Revenue from the tax will be split between three funds related to transportation and infrastructure spending, with 49.5% going towards the state Road Fund.
Special Fuels GRT exemption: Dyed diesel fuels used for agricultural purposes will be exempt from the state's GRT.
The conference committee report also included tax credits for the purchase of electric vehicles and electric vehicle charging stations, public school teachers who purchase school supplies and geothermal energy production. It also enhances existing credits related to film production within the state, adoption of children with special needs, rural health care practitioners and a change to the medical receipts Gross Receipts Tax deduction to include an exemption for a copayment or deductible made to a healthcare practitioner.
