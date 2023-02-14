People, businesses or other entities with groundwater rights in the Roswell Artesian Basin wanting to establish earlier priority claims related to surface water rights are being required to follow a formal court process.
Judge James Wechsler of the New Mexico 5th Judicial District Court issued an order Jan. 18 at the request of the state and the Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District that affects the owners involved in 800 subfiles, or sub-cases made as part of a larger legal case about water rights. In this instance, the larger lawsuit originally filed in 1956 involved the Pecos River stream system. The suit is sometimes referred to as the Pecos River adjudication or the Lewis case, which refers to the first defendant, L.T. Lewis.
The recent court order is being publicized in advertisements in three newspapers in the area, with Roswell Artesian Basin water rights owners urged to contact an attorney if they think the situation might pertain to them.
Maggie Fitzgerald, public information officer for the Office of the State Engineer, said that groundwater ownership rights for the Roswell portion of the Pecos River stream system have been established since 1970, and this new order will not affect those rights. But 2,000 subfiles in the large case were created for owners of groundwater rights who possibly could claim that their water rights date back even earlier than what is recorded officially because the groundwater rights relate to earlier surface water rights.
“The adjudication of these relation back claims is a complex process involving hundreds of claimants and hundreds of water rights, and has now proceeded through several phases,” Fitzgerald said.
Of the original 2,000 subfiles, 1,200 have been resolved, which leaves the 800 subfiles that are the subject of the January court order. Fitzgerald said that substantial technical work was required to understand the relationships that might exist between groundwater and surface water usage and rights which are the subject of the 800 subfiles.
Lawyers for the state of New Mexico have been ordered to serve water rights owners involved in the subfiles, which Fitzgerald said is expected to occur starting this summer. Water rights owners who think they might be affected also can contact the court or the Office of the State Engineer. The state has one year to serve the “Show Cause” packet to all claimants involved after it serves the first packet. Claimants who disagree with the priority date shown by the court records have only 60 days after receiving the “Show Cause” packet to file a response form with the court to claim an earlier relation-back priority date. Lawyers with the state will then respond about what it has determined based on its evaluation of the new priority date claim. At that point, various actions could occur depending on whether the claimant agrees or disagrees with the new determination.
According to an article written by a former general counsel for the Office of the State Engineer, the Lewis lawsuit was originally filed by the State Engineer's Office and the Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District to determine water rights in the Roswell Artesian Basin, which extends from north of Roswell to the Brantley Dam area near Carlsbad, and to stop illegal water use. A 1958 case involving water rights irrigated by the Hagerman Canal was joined with the Lewis case in 1965. A decree issued in 1966 required water use in the Roswell Basin to be metered and established limits on irrigation. Information published in 2011 using Office of State Engineer data indicated that the case has involved 206,816 total irrigated acres, 5,840 total subfiles and 14,484 defendants. It also has involved the Mescalero Apache tribal government and three federal and state water districts.