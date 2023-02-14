Pecos River

A court order has been issued that could affect water right owners in the Roswell Basin area of the Pecos River stream system. This March 27, 2017, file photo shows the Pecos River flowing near the U.S.-Mexico border and Terlingua, Texas.

 AP File Photo/Rodrigo Abd

People, businesses or other entities with groundwater rights in the Roswell Artesian Basin wanting to establish earlier priority claims related to surface water rights are being required to follow a formal court process.

Judge James Wechsler of the New Mexico 5th Judicial District Court issued an order Jan. 18 at the request of the state and the Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District that affects the owners involved in 800 subfiles, or sub-cases made as part of a larger legal case about water rights. In this instance, the larger lawsuit originally filed in 1956 involved the Pecos River stream system. The suit is sometimes referred to as the Pecos River adjudication or the Lewis case, which refers to the first defendant, L.T. Lewis.