The Roswell Municipal Landfill has had to close twice in recent days because of a fire and, in a later instance, oversaturated ground because of recent rain.

On Friday, there was a trash fire at the landfill, which required the site to be closed as “landfill staff and the city fire department took steps to ensure the fire was fully extinguished and to take initial steps in the investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office,” said Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for Roswell's fire and police departments.