The Roswell Municipal Landfill has had to close twice in recent days because of a fire and, in a later instance, oversaturated ground because of recent rain.
On Friday, there was a trash fire at the landfill, which required the site to be closed as “landfill staff and the city fire department took steps to ensure the fire was fully extinguished and to take initial steps in the investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office,” said Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for Roswell's fire and police departments.
Wildermuth said investigation into the cause is ongoing, but its source is thought to have been something within the trash.
On Tuesday, the closure was weather related. The ground was oversaturated and the road was unsuitable for use.
In both of these instances, the landfill was reopened quickly once the situations were resolved, Wildermuth noted.
When the weather is wet or significantly windy, Wildermuth suggests that people planning to make a drop-off at the landfill check to see whether it's open. Call 575-624-6746 where you can speak to someone or leave a message. The city's Facebook page also reports landfill closures.