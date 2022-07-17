The city of Roswell’s Recreation Department will propose a new combined fee for the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center and an annual membership for the Roswell Adult Center. The new fee schedules will be introduced at Monday’s meeting of the Roswell Parks and Recreation Commission.
The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Parks Administration Office, 1101 W. Fourth St.
The Recreation Department has been analyzing the fee structures adopted in October 2020, according to the commission’s agenda abstract, and is proposing an update, including having just one category for Recreation and Aquatic Center fees.
The current fee structure has three categories for different age groups, one for the aquatic center side, one for the recreation center side and one for use of both. The proposal would offer one fee at a lower cost for use of both sides.
For example, the monthly rate for ages 13 to 54 is $40 for the pool, $30 for the recreation facilities and $60 for combined access. The proposed rates would give access to the entire complex for $29 a month. Quarterly rates for that age group would be $75 and annual rates $145.
Rates for children 4 to 12 and those age 55 and older would be $19 a month, $49 per quarter and $95 per year. Family rates would be $67, $175 and $335. Military veterans would continue to have a 10% discount.
Daily use rates would be at $3 for those age 13 to 54, $2 for children and seniors, $9 for families and $2 for veterans. Spectator passes would be $2.
Fitness and weight room fees would be included. There would be no changes to room and pool rentals.
At the adult center, daily fees for the billiards and cardio rooms would increase to $2 a day, but the proposal would add an option of a $29 annual membership or use of a membership to the Recreation and Aquatic Center. The hospitality room would remain free of charge.
Room rental fees at the adult center would remain the same.
The commissioners will also hear a proposal from the Recreation Department to purchase new equipment for the adult center cardio room. In an April special session the New Mexico Legislature approved Senate Bill 1, a variation of the regular session’s junior funding bill vetoed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, which included $50,000 for the adult center.
The Recreation Department will propose spending the funds on 18 new pieces of commercial-grade exercise equipment.
The fee and equipment purchases will be presented for discussion only; no vote is scheduled.
Also on the commission’s agenda are Kathy Lay, volunteer and outreach coordinator for the city, speaking on the Volunteer Value Program, and regular reports from the recreation and parks departments and the Spring River Zoo.
The public can attend Monday's meeting by computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/349450125 or by phone at 1-571-317-3112 and using access code 349-450-125.
