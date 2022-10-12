The Roswell City Council will hold a public hearing to determine whether to allow a medical and recreational cannabis store to operate in Kass Plaza, 2303 N. Main St.

This regular meeting of the council begins at 6 p.m. Thursday in Meeting Room A of the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. This item is near the beginning of the council's agenda and is the opportunity for people to express their views about the proposal before city councilors take action on it.