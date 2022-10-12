The Roswell City Council will hold a public hearing to determine whether to allow a medical and recreational cannabis store to operate in Kass Plaza, 2303 N. Main St.
This regular meeting of the council begins at 6 p.m. Thursday in Meeting Room A of the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. This item is near the beginning of the council's agenda and is the opportunity for people to express their views about the proposal before city councilors take action on it.
Councilors are being asked to waive distance requirements for this type of business, change the current zoning classification and issue a conditional-use permit to FCI of New Mexico, LLC, for operating the business named Dreamz Dispensary.
According to the staff report, cannabis retailers need to be at least 300 feet away from a residential zone. There is a vacant lot zoned as Residential 3 less than 300 feet away. Existing structures within the zone are more than 300 feet away, the staff report noted. This is why the distance requirement would need to be set aside.
The city's Commercial Cannabis Zoning District, CCAN, is located within the Community Commercial Zone, C-2. CCAN is a designation that all cannabis dispensary businesses must obtain before they can operate within that business zone, explained Kevin Maevers, the city's community development director.
Planning and Zoning Commissioners recommended councilors approve these changes with a 6-1 decision in favor of the proposal during their meeting on Sept. 27.
All but one of the seven dispensaries already approved by city officials to operate sold medical marijuana or CBD before adding adult use recreational sales.
Medical use of cannabis first became legal in New Mexico in 2007 under then-Senate Bill 523, the “Lynn and Erin Compassionate Use Act." Medical marijuana dispensaries were allowed in the state starting in 2010.
Also on the council agenda is a resolution in support of an agreement between the city and New Mexico Department of Transportation for the Atkinson Project Phase III. This portion of this project would run from Cherry Street to College Boulevard and include full-depth pavement, utility, sidewalk and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) work.
The project is fully designed, but it would need to be put out for bid, wrote Louis Najar, city engineer.
Members of the Infrastructure Committee voted to recommend the project. Cost would be almost $2.69 million. The state would pay for 95% of the cost, which would be about $2.55 million. The city would be responsible for the remaining $134,000 as well as any costs that exceed the total cost estimate.
Councilors will hear the results of a study conducted about fees charged for trash collection as well as disposals dropped off at the landfill. NewGen Strategies and Solutions LLC conducted the study and has recommended that fees for both be increased starting next year.
Residents who now pay $17.75 a month would be asked to pay $22.50 in 2023 and 2024, $24 a month in 2025 and 2026.
Residents and businesses would see these fees rise through 2026, according to NewGen's findings.
Monthly commercial rates for 300-gallon waste containers collected weekly would rise from $27.22 in 2022 to $34.50 in 2023.
The city would need its revenue coming from solid waste services to increase from the estimated $9 million this year to $9.9 million in 2026, the study also stated.
The Finance Committee voted to recommend the study be considered by councilors.
Among consent items is a request from staff to reject bids received for the Garden Bridge II Project. The two companies who sent bids both asked for more than $2 million, even though the engineer's estimate is approximately $1.3 million.
Najar is requesting that councilors put the project out to bid in 2023 because the “current market is unpredictable.”
On Sept. 26, the city's Infrastructure Committee approved recommending the bids be rejected.
The agenda also notes that there will be a closed council session to “review attorney-client privilege to litigation threatened or pending against the city.” No other information pertaining to the meeting was included.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
