Recreational marijuana sales in Roswell have exceeded $2 million since they were allowed by the state.
According to information produced by the state, Roswell, the only city in Chaves County with permitted dispensaries, had $2.04 million in adult-use, or recreational, cannabis sales from April to September 2022.
That is about 55% of the medical use sales, which totaled $3.7 million for the six-month period. Total marijuana sales were $4.67 million.
Community Development Director Kevin Maeves, who has experience in other cities and states with recreational marijuana, said that he predicts that adult-use sales will level off.
“If the trend continues the way I've seen it continue in other states, what you are going to find is that, not only is there going to be a flatline (in sales), any new cannabis companies that come into town are probably going to cannibalize (other sales),” he said.
He said that trend occurs because the number of consumers in an area does not grow and the city's population is stable. Also, recreational marijuana users often will get medical cards so they can purchase cannabis without paying the excise tax.
New Mexico has had medical marijuana sales since 2007 and allowed recreational sales starting the last weekend of March 2022.
The first permit for adult-use sales in the area was approved by a Chaves County commission in April, but that was for an existing company starting a new site on South Main Street that has yet to open.
The Roswell City Council approved the first zoning and permit requests allowing adult-use sales for two existing Roswell dispensaries in May.
Since then, the City Council has authorized recreational sales at an additional six dispensaries, including for two companies new to the area. A permit for a south Roswell location is also pending, Maevers said.
The Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission also has authorized permits for two new marijuana farms that will be able to sell to retailers only, not to consumers.
Dispensaries pay excise tax on recreational sales, unlike medical sales, which goes to the state, city and county. The excise rate until July 2025 is 12%, which would mean about $245,020 in taxes have been collected from Roswell dispensaries in the past six months. The state, municipality and county each get about a third of the tax collected.
Maevers said city records indicate that the county has collected a total of $57,175 in excise taxes: $6,091 in July, $14,494 in August, $18,482 in September and $18,108 in October.
Dispensaries also pay gross receipts taxes, but figuring that out using only total sales is not possible. Dispensaries would not differentiate between adult-use and recreational sales in those payments, and they also can deduct some business expenses before figuring gross receipts taxes.
While recreational sales has brought some additional revenues to businesses and the city, some city officials have said they would like the city to pause on new permits to give time to study the effects of existing recreational marijuana permits
Maevers said a pause isn't expected to happen.
“We are going to continue to move forward,” Maevers said. “What we are assuming is that, again, the industry itself is like any other industry — it is unfortunate, but what we see is if a new restaurant opens here in town all it does is take people from every other restaurant. If we starting looking at trying to limit one industry, we have the potential of having to look at every industry.”
He said some city councilors also have expressed concerns about having too many dispensaries in the north part of town, but Maevers said that permits will be processed according to existing policies.
“If they meet all our requirements, we are obligated to process them,” Maevers said. “The ultimate decision-making is left to the city council, though.”
Some local officials also have expressed concerns about whether recreational marijuana sales will affect crime rates. Chaves County DWI Prevention Program Coordinator Diane Taylor lamented that recreational sales passed the Legislature without additional allocations to fund local educational, awareness or abuse prevention programming for youth.
Roswell Police Chief Phil Smith said that he has not seen any increase in criminal activity “directly attributed to legalizing cannabis.”
But he said that he has noticed some increase in homelessness since recreational sales began in the area, which he said at least one other county has experienced as a result of recreational cannabis use. Smith did not provide any numbers regarding the homeless increase.
He also said that marijuana use itself is not associated with significant imprisonment numbers or crime.
“Contrary to what some people have stated, marijuana usage itself has never been a big crime/arrest attraction,” he said. “In my almost 40 years of policing, I can remember less than a handful of possession arrests and those were usually associated with other crimes being committed concurrently with the possession.”
But he said that he would be interested in reviewing in three to five years what effects medical and recreational marijuana sales had on a number of wellness factors, including high school expulsions, mental health, burglaries and larcenies, DWI citations, homelessness and use of illegal drugs.
According to the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department, which has been publishing information about cannabis sales in New Mexico cities since May, total state sales of cannabis in September was $39.65 million, with $24.23 million being adult-use sales. Roswell's sales total that month was 11th in the state.
