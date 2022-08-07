The New Mexico chapter of the American Red Cross has reopened its Roswell office and will hold an open house this Wednesday.
The organization closed its Roswell office on North Main Street in May 2021 but has relocated to the Roswell Literacy Council building at 609 W. 10th St.
“The exciting part of this is that we are reopening and partnering with the Literacy Council,” said Executive Director Laura Segura-Salas, who is based in Albuquerque.
She said that part of the reason for the decision to close in 2021 was to find more cost-effective use of the organization's funds.
According to a Daily Record article in May 2021, Segura-Salas said that many of its community volunteers and partners preferred to meet with American Red Cross volunteers and staff in their offices or other sites and that volunteer training also was having to occur in larger meeting spaces than the Main Street location.
Recently the organization also named Stuart Dietz as the disaster program manager for the several southeastern counties.
The organization assists people locally who have experienced significant losses due to home fires, wildfires, floods or other disasters. The group can provide immediate food, shelter and supplies, as well as longer-term financial assistance in some instances.
Its volunteers and staff also are sometimes asked to assist with emergency response in other regions or states. About 95% of its relief workers are volunteers, and the organization's website indicates that it responds to about 60,000 incidents a year nationwide.
The "meet and greet" Wednesday open house is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West 10th Street address, with the public invited to meet Red Cross relief workers.