A Red Flag Warning is issued for portions of southeastern New Mexico and west Texas today.
The National Weather Service in Midland Texas sent out the warning, which will impact the plains of Chaves and Eddy counties, along with Lea County, the Sacramento Mountains, the Delaware and Guadalupe Mountains, the Highway 54 Corridor and eastern Culbertson County. The Warning took affect and noon and will remain in place up through tonight.
Southwest winds of 25 to 40 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph are forecast for the impacted areas, along relative humidity as low as 5%.
Per the National Weather Service, a Red Flag Warning is issued when conditions such as warm temperature, dry conditions, low humidity and high winds increase the potential for fire growth are forecast.
The warning encourages the public to avoid the use of open flames or activities that can generate sparks, or accidental ignition, which can rapidly spawn into a wildfire.
The National Weather Service has also put in place a Fire Weather Watch for the same areas that will last from Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.
A Fire Weather Watch is when fire weather conditions are happening or are forecast to occur.