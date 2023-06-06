Redevelopment project moving to county land near courthouse

The Roswell City Council will consider whether to allow Chaves County to assume the role as fiscal agent on a community project that would bring an outdoor entertainment venue, and restrooms, to the downtown area.
A resolution that would call for the city of Roswell to relinquish its responsibility toward the $2.1 million grant from the New Mexico Economic Development Department was introduced last week to the Roswell Finance Committee. Its members voted to recommend that the resolution be forwarded to the councilors to consider.
It’s part of the agenda for the council meeting on Thursday.
This project is meant to encourage economic growth and revitalization with a beneficial piece of public infrastructure — in this instance, an outdoor venue for events and other related features.
If the new resolution is approved by the councilors, this move is estimated to save the city about $400,000, said City Manager Chad Cole.
A plan for such a location in the community has had it situated between an alleyway east of Virginia Avenue and the railroad track, bounded roughly from East Walnut to East Second streets. The event space was envisioned to be located south of Second Street near the railroad tracks.
The city, county and MainStreet Roswell previously reached an agreement for the use of funding already awarded.
A $100,000 Great Blocks grant arrived in November 2019 and the city added money and an in-kind match of $20,000. Roswell’s duties as the project’s fiscal agent were spelled out in a resolution approved by the city council in March 2020 pertaining to the Great Blocks MainStreet grant. It called for 20% matching support.
However, Chaves County and Main Street Roswell recently approached the city with the idea of moving the project to a site two blocks away from the Chaves County Courthouse, which faces North Main Street and sits between Fourth and Fifth streets. Between the courthouse and the proposed new project site is the courthouse parking lot.
Chaves County began to pursue funding for a cultural plaza several years ago within its Infrastructure Capital Improvements Plan, said County Manager Bill Williams.
The project would be better positioned for this additional funding if the county becomes its fiscal agent, he noted.
Williams said the work could be accomplished within a time frame of about 18 months.
To ensure the location doesn’t become a hub for what Williams describes as “nefarious activities,” the restrooms would only be open for community events and there would be fencing all around the event area, with higher fencing to block some of the noise emitted by trains rolling by.
The concept already created could be modified for the new location, Williams also pointed out.
The Chaves County Courthouse lawn has long been the site of MainStreet Roswell Saturday Markets, UFO Festival activities, Chile festivals and a host of other popular community events. Some events could be enhanced with the ability to have a fenced area nearby, said Barbara Gomez, executive director of MainStreet Roswell.
Having an events venue contained within a fence would provide that group with more options, such as the potential to charge admission for entertainment within the venue. That would allow for performances by “headliners” that aren’t possible now on the courthouse lawn, Gomez explained.
Proponents also said last week the relocation would be safer for pedestrians and cyclists to access.
No matter which government entity acts as this local project’s agent, the ultimate design is meant to revitalize a portion of the downtown area and benefit people represented by all three entities, officials also emphasized.
