Redevelopment project moving to county land near courthouse

This dirt lot behind the Chaves County Courthouse parking lot being eyed as the new location for the Great Blocks redevelopment project.

 Terri Harber Photo

The Roswell City Council will consider whether to allow Chaves County to assume the role as fiscal agent on a community project that would bring an outdoor entertainment venue, and restrooms, to the downtown area.

A resolution that would call for the city of Roswell to relinquish its responsibility toward the $2.1 million grant from the New Mexico Economic Development Department was introduced last week to the Roswell Finance Committee. Its members voted to recommend that the resolution be forwarded to the councilors to consider.