A Republican-backed challenge to the state's newly drawn congressional districts will be heard next Monday by the New Mexico Supreme Court.
All five justices will hear oral arguments in the case Jan. 9 at 1:30 p.m. Barry Massey, communications officer for the New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts, says arguments will be live-streamed on the state Supreme Court's website in the case known as Lujan Grisham v. Van Soelen.
The court decided in October to intervene in the lawsuit at the request of attorneys for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who along with Lt. Gov. Howie Morales, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and leading Democratic legislators, were named in the suit.
In the motion, Lujan Grisham and other respondents argued the court should weigh in on the case because of the significant legal and constitutional questions regarding redistricting. The plaintiffs did not oppose the request.
The decision came after District Judge Fred Van Soelen rejected a motion in April by Lujan Grisham and other respondents to dismiss the lawsuit, allowing the matter to move forward. However, he also ruled against a motion by plaintiffs to block the use of those maps in the 2022 election cycle.
Last January, the Republican Party of New Mexico and seven plaintiffs — including Roswell Mayor and former Democratic state Sen. Tim Jennings— filed the suit in response to the passage of Senate Bill 1. The legislation altered the boundaries of the state's congressional districts as part of the once-a-decade redistricting process.
Plaintiffs argue the new map, passed by the Democratic-led Legislature and signed by Lujan Grisham, also a Democrat, ran afoul of traditional redistricting practices, such as keeping communities of interest intact and violated the state Constitution's Equal protection clause.
For decades, New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District was made up of basically everything south of Albuquerque, and consisted of many Republican strongholds. The new map though divides up some of those conservative areas, such as Chaves County, between all three districts. It also takes more Democratic-leaning territory such as west Albuquerque and the South Valley from District 1 and places them in the 2nd District.
Plaintiffs say the new map is politically gerrymandered and weighed heavily in favor of Democrats.
“New Mexico's congressional map is a hopelessly partisan map that casts aside traditional redistricting principles to ensure a Democratic sweep through dilution of votes,” the initial complaint in the suit states.
Under the previous map, citizens in District 2 had the ability to elect a member of Congress who reflected their interests, plaintiffs say, but under Senate Bill 1, the predominately Republican population in the southeast is fractured and reduces their ability to do that.
Chaves County, under the new map is split between all three districts. A single precinct that is home to 96 voters in the county's southwest Bootheel region, remains in 2nd District. However, the rest of the county, including the city of Roswell, is divided between the 1st District that takes in the northern part of Roswell, and the remaining part of the county which is in the 3rd District.
The plaintiffs in the case asked the new map be found unconstitutional, and replaced with a map crafted by the Citizen's Redistricting Committee, a non-partisan advisory group which collected public input and submited three maps to the Legislature for consideration in 2021.
In particular, plaintiffs call for the adoption of Map E, which was supported by all but one member of the Committee and which plaintiffs argued created districts that were compact and kept together communities of interest.
Under the state law passed in 2021 that created the Committee, the Legislature was not required to adopt one of the proposed maps and could still come up with their own.
Courts have waded into New Mexico's redistricting process in the 2001 and 2011 rounds of redistricting. On each occasion, a Republican governor rejected a map that had passed the Democratic-controlled Legislature.
In their motion, attorneys for Lujan Grisham and the other respondents say redistricting is the purview of the Legislature, unless the Legislature and executive branches fail to meet their duty in authorizing a map.
“Here, there was no failure or deadlock. The Legislature and the Executive accomplished their delegated tasks and have done so in unchallenged compliance with the federal constitutional standards of one-person, one vote and the federal statutory standards contained in the Voting Rights Act to protect minority rights from discriminatory treatment,” respondents stated in their motion.
