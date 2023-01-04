NM-Federal_Congressional_Districts_Map
New Mexico Office of the Secretary of State

A Republican-backed challenge to the state's newly drawn congressional districts will be heard next Monday by the New Mexico Supreme Court.

All five justices will hear oral arguments in the case Jan. 9 at 1:30 p.m. Barry Massey, communications officer for the New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts, says arguments will be live-streamed on the state Supreme Court's website in the case known as Lujan Grisham v. Van Soelen.