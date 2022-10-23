The following public records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdc2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
On Oct. 19 at 4:33 p.m. a $400 refrigerator was reported stolen from a 900 block of North Beech Avenue location.
Arrests/citations
Jacob Daniel Mata and Amanda Rose Martinez were each charged with larceny shoplifting from a 4500 block of North Main Street location on Oct. 15 at 3:20 p.m.
Richard Allen Torres was charged with larceny Oct. 15 at 5:23 p.m. at a 4500 block of North Main Street address.
Christopher Joe Montoya was charged Oct. 15 at 6:40 p.m. with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 300 block of South Sunset Avenue.
Leroy Fuentez was charged Oct. 16 at 7:46 p.m. with possession of prohibited controlled substances while at a 700 block of Deborah Drive location.
Arturo Loya-Fernandez was charged Oct. 17 at 6:59 p.m. with shoplifting from a 4500 block of North Main Street address.
Brian Mayes was charged with shoplifting on Oct. 18 at 1:13 p.m. from a 400 North Richardson Avenue residence.
David G. Estrada was charged with shoplifting Oct. 18 at 4:10 p.m. from a 4500 block of North Main Street location.
Fernando Arturo Ortega was charged with aggravated burglary Oct. 18 at 6:03 p.m. from a 2700 block of North Main Street address.
Jon Michael Hausmann was charged with possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, distribution prohibited, on Oct. 18 at 10 p.m. from the 3700 block of South Atkinson Avenue.
Cody Luke Breeden was charged with shoplifting from a 1200 block of South Main Street address on Oct. 19 at 4:58 p.m.
Tina Marie Wooddell was charged with shoplifting from a 1200 block of South Main Street address on Oct. 19 at 5:15 p.m.
Charles Shane Vaughn on Oct. 20 at 12:34 a.m. was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 1100 block of South Sunset Avenue.
Arsons/criminal damages
On Oct. 14 at 10:12 a.m. police were dispatched to a criminal damage call in the 700 block of East Third Street. A $400 window was reportedly damaged.
Police responded Oct. 14 at 5:47 p.m. to a criminal damage call in the 900 block of West Hendricks Street. Windows valued at $400 were reported damaged.
Officers were dispatched Oct. 16 at 7 a.m. to the 600 block of West Frazier Street in response to a criminal damage call. A $150 window on a door was reported damaged.
Police responded Oct. 19 at 12:57 p.m. to a criminal damage call in the 2100 block of West Second Street. A 2021 Honda was reported damaged.
Larcenies/thefts
A $250 Schwinn bicycle was reported stolen Oct. 14 at 12:51 p.m. in the 900 block of West Second Street. Police responded Oct. 15 at 3:20 p.m. to a larceny shoplifting at a 4500 block of North Main Street address. Some $109 in household goods and $211 in clothing were reported stolen.
Police responded Oct. 15 at 3:20 p.m. to a larceny shoplifting in the 4500 block of North Main Street. About $109 in household goods and $211 in clothes were reported stolen.
On Oct. 15 at 4:19 p.m. police responded to a burglary in the 1000 block of East Bland Street. The following items were reported stolen: $240 in chargers; $300 in tools; a $100 hammer drill; a $60 heat gun; a $300 tool box; a $200 tool bag; $100 in collectables; a $100 snake skin pipe; seven collectible Dallas Cowboy's jerseys valued at $40 each; and a $50 air mattress.
Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Van Buren Street on Oct. 16 at 5:36 a.m. in reference to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. A 1999 vehicle was reported stolen.
Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Mathews Street on Oct. 16 at 3:13 p.m. in response to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. A 1998 vehicle was reported stolen.
On Oct. 16 at 7:46 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Deborah Drive in response to a larceny from a motor vehicle. Items reported stolen included $100 in handbags, purses and wallets
Police were dispatched to an 800 block of North Washington Avenue address on Oct. 17 at 8:57 a.m. in reference to a report of wire fraud. Police records indicate that $30,000 was reported stolen.
On Oct. 18 at 5:58 p.m. a $2,000 computer was reported stolen from a 1500 block of South Virginia Avenue address.
Officers were dispatched Oct. 19 at 4:09 a.m. to the 5600 block of South Main Street in reference to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. A 1997 pickup truck was reported stolen.
A $250 handgun was reported stolen Oct. 19 at 11:02 a.m. from a 500 block of West Brasher Road address.
Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of South Main Street Oct. 20 at 8:17 p.m. in reference to a larceny. A $1,500 cellphone was reported stolen.
