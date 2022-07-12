The 2022-23 budget for the Southeastern New Mexico Economic Development District/Council of Governments has been approved by its board of directors.
The district works with about 26 counties and municipalities in five southeastern counties and with the Mescalero Apache tribal government to engage in long-range and regional economic planning, funding acquisition and infrastructure growth and improvements.
The group is planning on balanced revenues and expenses of $527,390.
Executive Director Dora Batista said revenues are down from $593,464 for the previous year. The decrease is due to the expiration of federal pandemic-related funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The current fiscal year's revenues include $120,000 in state legislative funds, which the EDD intends to use to pay two consultants for their work for the district and its members related to capital outlay awards, economic resiliency planning and grant writing.
Members' dues are expected to total $102,790, while federal Economic Development Administration funding of $70,000 has been budgeted. The district also will receive a state appropriation of $99,000 as one of the state's seven regional economic development groups. It also plans on having other grants of about $130,000.
Expenses are expected to stay about the same as the previous year, Batista said, although salaries have increased by 5% as a cost-of-living adjustment. She said the increase amounted to about $20,000, for a 2022-23 total of $216,585.
The travel budget also has increased by about $5,000 this year to a total of $20,000 now that more travel is allowed as concerns and restrictions related to the pandemic have eased.
The board voted to approve the budget at its Friday morning meeting.