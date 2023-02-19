Aerial Objects Explainer

FILE - This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Feb. 5, 2023.

 U.S. Navy via AP, File

Calls for transparency and increased governmental efforts to investigate unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) have continued to grow, with a recent bipartisan push by senators to provide adequate funding and resources to the UAP office. Current legislation has instructed the government to look into UAP events dating back to 1945 in a search for answers to the phenomenon. This also includes looking back into the events of July 1947 in Roswell.

Christopher Mellon, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, told The Roswell Daily Record, "Congress is clearly intent on getting to the bottom of all the rumors about the events that occurred in your town in July of 1947." He added, “The current DoD funding bill requires a review of all intelligence documents related to UAP going all the way back to 1945. It also requires any U.S. agencies with secrecy agreements related to UAP to identify those and provide copies to the new All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). Finally, Congress has established a whistleblower process that enables anyone with information about secret government UAP programs to share that information with AARO despite any prior government secrecy agreements they may have signed. This is new, unprecedented and amazing. Assuming Congress shares the results with the American people we may finally know the truth in 12-18 months.“