It’s the second most popular UFO festival in the country and it takes place every year in the quiet countryside town of McMinnville, Oregon.
About an hour from the city of Portland, in the heart of Oregon's wine country, thousands converge on McMinnville for the annual Oregon UFO Festival. This year the event, held at an old hotel named appropriately "Hotel Oregon," included the Roswell Daily Record, with UFO merchandise straight from New Mexico in tow.
Founded in 1999, the McMenamins UFO Festival began at the historic McMenamins Hotel Oregon to honor the famous 1950 Trent UFO sighting in the area. If you go, the first thing you'll be told is that the festival is second in popularity only to the very famous UFO festival in Roswell, New Mexico (which makes me proud for obvious reasons).
The McMenamins UFO Festival is a three-day funfest with a UFO parade, speakers, pet and human costume contests. In fact, it's a lot like our own in Roswell.
At the Roswell Daily Record vendor booth, the favorite item for sale is the RDR's copy of the original 1947 front page sets. Another popular item is our mugs, followed by our T-shirts of the front pages of '47 and of the "Roswell Incident," which is the official name of the RDR's Roswell UFO Festival event.
Many people visiting the booth asked about the newspaper's historic role in reporting the alien crash site and how the military gave us the first report, and then followed it up with a supposed weather balloon story. At our booth, there were discussions about the crash and why the military would "cover it up." Visitors were asked for their opinion of what they think really happened in Roswell so long ago. This led to lively discussions about all things alien and Roswell questions such as "Was it a government coverup?" and "Did aliens get lost in the desert and crash?" were discussed in depth.
The typical first comment from visitors was, "Oh wow, so your really Roswell?" Very few newspapers have the "claim to UFO fame" we do, as our reporters were there covering the first report and afterward. Many people are interested to learn that, yes, we are still a daily community newspaper after so long (in fact we were publishing decades before the famous 1947 event and will continue to do so hopefully long into the future.)
The Roswell Daily Record has had vendor booths this year at most of the major conferences, from Oregon to California, and we will, of course, have a vendor booth at our own event, The Roswell Incident, which takes place June 30 through July 2. Be sure to stop by our vendor booth at the festival and let us know your favorite Roswell crash theory. After all, it's our famous hometown, so let's keep the legend going.