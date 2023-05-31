McMenamins UFO Festival

A banner greets visitors to the McMenamins UFO Festival in McMinnville, Oregon.

 Barbara Beck Photo

It’s the second most popular UFO festival in the country and it takes place every year in the quiet countryside town of McMinnville, Oregon.

About an hour from the city of Portland, in the heart of Oregon's wine country, thousands converge on McMinnville for the annual Oregon UFO Festival. This year the event, held at an old hotel named appropriately "Hotel Oregon," included the Roswell Daily Record, with UFO merchandise straight from New Mexico in tow.