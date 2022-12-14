The intrepid team of Barbara Beck and Saralei Fajardo as publisher and general manager and owners of the Roswell Daily Record went to Los Angeles for the L.A. Comicon Conference this month, towing Roswell Daily Record UFO merchandise and Barbara's son Douglas alongside us as we set up a vendor table and watched the Comicon action go by.

We saw five Batmen, four Deadpoolers and a dragon go by our table in the first hour, as well as many other people dressed as movie heroes and villains, not to mention video game stars.