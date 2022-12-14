The intrepid team of Barbara Beck and Saralei Fajardo as publisher and general manager and owners of the Roswell Daily Record went to Los Angeles for the L.A. Comicon Conference this month, towing Roswell Daily Record UFO merchandise and Barbara's son Douglas alongside us as we set up a vendor table and watched the Comicon action go by.
We saw five Batmen, four Deadpoolers and a dragon go by our table in the first hour, as well as many other people dressed as movie heroes and villains, not to mention video game stars.
Most of the costumes were homemade and many were very creative concoctions involving months of planning and design.
Comiconers love to pose for pictures and seem to identify strongly with their costumes and characters.
The event is held in the huge Los Angeles Conference Center for two exhausting days. Setting up and packing up is a lot of work, we discovered. As were the hours waiting for someone to buy our merchandise, as we urged people to take a picture in our RDR front page cutout and passed out flyers of the Roswell UFO Festival in July.
Sales were low, as most of the young people were more interested in video games than they were interested in UFOs. Many we talked to had, of course, heard of "Roswell" and it was a thrill when we were asked to sign our names to two 1947 Roswell Daily Record front page sets by a UFO enthusiast. That was the highlight of the experience and we felt like rock stars.
We capped off the endeavor with two days at Universal Studios (which is fun, but also exhausting) and our takeaway from the event was that neither of us wanted to live in a big city like Los Angeles, where everything was under construction, crime is high and nothing is easy to do without walking miles to do it.
Next UFO vendor stops will be the AlienCon in Pasadena, Ca (March 4-5) and the UFOXPO (March 10-12) in Roswell where we are set to speak at the UFOXPO.com and of course we will have a vendor table. Stop on by and check out what we have. The new RDR UFO pins (redesigned from the 1990s) will be available then.
Our main takeaway from this event: We plan on sticking to what we know best, UFO Festivals. More to come in March.