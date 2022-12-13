UPDATE:
The intrepid team of Barbara Beck and Saralei Fajardo and as publisher and general manager and owners of the Roswell Daily Record went to Los Angeles for the LA Comicon Conference this month, towing Roswell Daily Record UFO merchandise and Barbara's son Douglas alongside us as we set up a vendor table and watched the Comicon action go by.
We saw five Batmen, four Deadpoolers and a dragon go by our table in the first hour, as well as many other people dressed as movie heroes and villains, not to mention video game stars.
Most of the costumes were homemade and many were very creative concoctions involving months of planning and design.
Comiconers love to pose for pictures and seem to identify strongly with their costumes and characters.
The event is held in the huge Los Angeles Conference Center for two exhausting days. Setting up and packing up is a lot of work, we discovered. As were the hours waiting for someone to buy our merchandise, as we urged people to take a picture in our RDR front page cutout and passed out flyers of the Roswell UFO Festival in July.
Sales were low, as most of the young people were more interested in video games than they were interested in UFOs. Many we talked to had, of course, heard of "Roswell" and it was a thrill when we were asked to sign our names to two 1947 Roswell Daily Record front page sets by a UFO enthusiast. That was the highlight of the experience and we felt like rock stars.
We capped off the endeavor with two days at Universal Studios (which is fun, but also exhausting) and our takeaway from the event was that neither of us wanted to live in a big city like Los Angeles, where everything was under construction, crime is high and nothing is easy to do without walking miles to do it.
Next UFO vendor stops will be the AlienCon in Pasadena, Ca (March 4-5) and the UFOXPO (March 10-12) in Roswell where we are set to speak at the UFOXPO.com and of course we will have a vendor table. Stop on by and check out what we have. The new RDR UFO pins (redesigned from the 1990s) will be available then.
Our main takeaway from this event: We plan on sticking to what we know best, UFO Festivals. More to come in March.
Happy Holidays!
Barbara Beck
This year, The Roswell Daily Record joins the annual event considered the place to be in L.A. for those who love comics, gaming, cosplay, anime, pop culture and of course, UFOs. Often described as a “convention created by fans, for fans,” the Los Angeles Convention Center hosts fans from around the world, including the newspaper from New Mexico that broke the UFO story back in 1947.
This year's celebrity line-up includes Simu Liu, star of the film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings” and Canadian television show “Kim's Convenience”; William Shatner, star of the original TV series “Star Trek” and several of the films based on that TV series who in 2021 became the oldest person to ride into space; and members of the cast of the Disney TV series, “The Mandalorian.”
More than 250 panel discussions, over 800 artists and exhibitors, and dozens of celebrity guests were at this convention in 2021 amid the pandemic. L.A. Comic Con expects up to 140,000 fans to attend this year. The Roswell Daily Record booth within the event opens today and runs through Sunday. To learn more about L.A. Comic Con, see comicconla.com.
