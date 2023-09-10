Sharon Clahchischilliage

Clahchischilliage declared Friday her intention to run for NM’s 3rd Congressional District.

 Submitted Photo

A former state lawmaker on Friday became the first Republican to enter the 2024 race in the New Mexico 3rd Congressional District.

Sharon Clahchischilliage, a member of the Navajo Nation and former three-term New Mexico state representative, declared her candidacy for the Republican nomination to unseat U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM-03).