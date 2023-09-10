A former state lawmaker on Friday became the first Republican to enter the 2024 race in the New Mexico 3rd Congressional District.
Sharon Clahchischilliage, a member of the Navajo Nation and former three-term New Mexico state representative, declared her candidacy for the Republican nomination to unseat U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM-03).
“It's time for Congress to hear a voice like mine, someone who has served our country, taught in a classroom, raised on the family farm and fought against the radicals in Santa Fe,” Clahchischilliage said in a press release.
A retired member of the U.S. Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service and former teacher, Clahchischilliage, in her announcement, accused Leger Fernandez of being “an absent member of Congress” who ignores issues like education, the economy and security along the southern border.
“From energy production to protecting farmers, ranchers and herders, New Mexicans need someone who has lived their experiences, not tell them how to live,” Clahchischilliage said.
Clahchischilliage was raised in a family of agriculture producers on the Navajo reservation.
In addition to her time in the U.S. Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service, the press release says Clahchischilliage has worked as a special education teacher in Albuquerque and Farmington, a tribal liaison for the New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department, and various positions in the Navajo Nation.
She was elected to the New Mexico House of Representatives in House District 4, which is based in San Juan County. In 2022, Clahchischilliage was elected to represent District 5 on the New Mexico Public Education Commission.
If Clahchischilliage wins her party's June 2024 primary, she will face Leger-Fernandez, who is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and has long touted her ability to steer federal funds to the district.
Leger Fernandez defeated Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson for the seat in 2020 with 59% and then again in 2022 with 58% of the vote.
The 3rd Congressional District has historically been made up of most of New Mexico north of Albuquerque and extended south along the border with Texas down to Portales, and was represented by prominent Democrats such as former Gov. Bill Richardson, former Sen. Tom Udall and current Sen. Ben Ray Lujan.
Bill Redmond is the only Republican ever to have held the seat since the district was created. He represented the district from 1997 to 1999 after winning a special election.
However, the district has become more competitive following the 2021 round of redistricting when parts of communities such as Roswell, Artesia and Hobbs were added to it.
Records from the Federal Election Commission show that Leger Fernandez's re-election campaign has so far raised $591,632, and, as of July, had $382,342 remaining in her campaign account.
