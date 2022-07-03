UFO researchers said to look for patterns in the increasing amount of reports of people with implants and sightings of plasma balls during an audience question-and-answer panel Friday at the Roswell Daily Record’s Roswell Incident during the first day of the UFO Festival.
Roswell Incident speakers Ben Hansen, Melissa Tittl, Mike Bara and Caroline Cory also fielded questions about how many different species of alien beings might have visited Earth, unexplained technology on the Moon and whether or not technology will increase credible sightings during the hour-long session.
“I always look for patterns in stories. When I started covering these stories, there wasn’t many people coming out with it, and now there’s so many stories of people that have implants,” said Tittl, a producer and writer for such shows as “Ancient Aliens” and “Hanger One.”
“I feel like there’s definitely something happening with implants. What it is, I’m not sure,” she said.
Bara, a bestselling author and TV personality who worked in the aeronautics industry for 25 years, said he believes there is evidence to support that the implants are the results of alien abductions, but agreed their purpose isn’t known.
“They do something but we have no clue now, really, what they are or how they work. Some of them seem to be beneficial, some may be trackers,” he said.
One audience member asked about increased sightings of plasma balls. Bara offered a story of his own sighting of one in 2013 in New York City. He had auditioned for a new show with several other UFO researchers and they were in the rooftop bar of their hotel, when they heard dogs beginning to bark in the nearby streets, he said.
“Literally less than a block away from us is this spinning, rotating, amber-colored thing, and it’s got a vaguely triangle shape. In the middle was a solid green, counter-rotating thing,” he said.
The object was about 10 feet across and 100 feet away at eye level on the 10th-story bar, he said. It started to slowly move away and disappeared.
“So I’ve seen one. I have no idea what it was, but I consider that to be my first true UFO sighting,” he said.
Tittl said the plasma balls could be a new technology from extraterrestrial beings.
“My thought process on that is there’s different modes of transportation and the plasma is the newest one. There’s flying saucer, there’s triangle, there’s cigar-shaped ones, right? They each kind of have a time period and now a lot of people are reporting the plasma than they are reporting flying saucers,” she said.
Hansen and Cory said the plasma objects could be a form of inter-dimensional travel.
Cory, an award-winning filmmaker, described a sighting by a woman who said a plasma ball seemed to be responding to her thoughts, as if it was communicating telepathically with her.
“The fact is, maybe we’re ready for the fact that they can just travel through dimensions, and maybe this is the next step for us to understand,” she said.
Isaiah Franco, Los Angeles, said this was his first trip to Roswell after seeing several shows about the Roswell Incident. He had also enjoyed activities downtown Friday as well as the speakers at the Roswell Convention Center.
He said he has seen a UFO before, while camping in central California with friends.
“My buddy and I were playing guitars, relaxing. All of a sudden we saw a flash and something take off. To this day, my friend does not want to admit he saw it. He got that scared,” he said.
“That made me more of a believer,” he said.
Alfredo Garcia, Lomita, California, is retired from the U.S. Air Force and a second career as a systems engineer. He said although he’s never seen one, he believes 99.9% in UFOs.
“Seeing one would be that extra little bit” to make him believe, he said.
