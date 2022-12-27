Chaves County and state pecan producers are wrapping up their harvesting season, and county and state agricultural officials are asking both commercial and especially residential growers to check for possible infestations of pecan weevil, considered by entomologists to be the most significant insect pest to the state's top cash crop.
Drew Garnett, the extension agricultural agent with the Chaves County Extension Service Office, an affiliate of New Mexico State University Cooperative Extension, said that the pecan weevil has not been detected in local commercial orchards at this time, but he added that the pest hasn't been eradicated from the state, either.
“I do know that the New Mexico Department of Agriculture did find at least one pecan weevil at a home orchard” in the local area, Garnett said, although he said more specifics were not available.
Garnett and state NMDA officials are advising people with pecan trees that the harvesting period is a good time to look for the pests.
“We continue to encourage people to check their pecans and look for the little holes in the nuts indicating weevils,” Garnett said. “Even if your trees are only used for aesthetics and you don't harvest the nuts, this is still a good time to check the nuts for weevils.”
According to a NMDA bulletin, residential tree owners are advised to look for the “exit hole” that pecan weevil larvae create when leaving the nut to burrow into the ground, where they spend most of their lives. Commercial growers have additional methods for insect detection.
“The exit hole produced by pecan weevil larvae is a very round, BB-sized hole and often times is surrounded by a dark halo,” the bulletin states. Other insects or birds that feed on pecans leave holes or shell damage that does not form a clean circle.
If suspected pecan weevil damage is found, the NMDA bulletin recommends that people refrain from cracking the shell and damaging it further; placing the nut and shells in a bag and storing them in the freezer in case they are needed for further examination; and submitting photos of the damaged pecans to pecans@nmda.nmsu.edu.
The latest outbreak of pecan weevils, a beetle not native to New Mexico, began in 2016, when several residential orchards in southeastern and eastern New Mexico were found to have the insects. If weevils infect nuts, they become unusable. Because of the potential for causing huge losses to the state industry, which had total cash receipts of about $188.9 million in 2021, the state instituted quarantines affecting pecan shipments, buyer and seller record requirements, and handling, inspection and cleaning methods that continue today. The quarantine rules were amended effective Nov. 8 to include Otero County as one of the four quarantined counties in New Mexico after pecan weevil infestations were detected in several home orchards there. The other counties subject to the in-state quarantines are Chaves, Lea and Eddy. An external quarantine rule effects shipments into the state.
Garnett said the adding of Otero to the restricted counties could mean that more pecans will travel through Chaves County for cleaning, which will place further need on all pecan growers to remain “vigilant.”
He added that he plans to have workshops again in 2023 in July or around that time to either provide pecan weevil traps or to teach people how to build their own.
Pecans represent 25% of the 2021 cash receipts for crops in New Mexico. The state is the second largest after Georgia in the U.S. for pecan production with 78.7 million pounds sold in 2021, or about 31% of the U.S. total production, according to the 2021 New Mexico Agricultural Statistics Bulletin. Chaves County has ranked second in state production after Dona Ana County for many years, but exact acreage and production information for the county has not been released for 2021. The state and U.S. Department of Agriculture indicated that providing such information for Chaves County this year would disclose information on the small number of producers in the area.