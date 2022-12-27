Pecan weevils

Pecan weevils leave clean circles as their "exit holes" from nuts, as shown in this photo used by permission of the New Mexico Department of Agriculture. Nuts infested by weevils are inedible and unusable. 

 Submitted Photo

Chaves County and state pecan producers are wrapping up their harvesting season, and county and state agricultural officials are asking both commercial and especially residential growers to check for possible infestations of pecan weevil, considered by entomologists to be the most significant insect pest to the state's top cash crop.

Drew Garnett, the extension agricultural agent with the Chaves County Extension Service Office, an affiliate of New Mexico State University Cooperative Extension, said that the pecan weevil has not been detected in local commercial orchards at this time, but he added that the pest hasn't been eradicated from the state, either.