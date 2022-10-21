The Roswell Police Department will again be part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, an initiative of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) offering citizens an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
The public can bring unwanted and unneeded prescription drugs to the Take Back Day event Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Roswell Police Department (128 W. Second St.). The service is free and those bringing prescription drugs can remain anonymous, no questions asked. Please note, the DEA — which will dispose of the collected items — cannot accept liquids or needles.
In addition to prescription drugs, vape devices will now be accepted during Take Back Day as long as the batteries have been removed before dropping off the devices at RPD.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has become a well-used tool for citizens of Roswell and the surrounding area to turn in pills they no longer need or want. Roswell began participating in the event — usually held twice a year in April and October — in 2011. The drugs turned in at the Roswell event and other local events throughout the nation are retrieved by DEA officials for disposal by incineration.
This initiative addresses a public safety and public health issue. According to the DEA, medicines that languish in home cabinets are susceptible to misuse and abuse, which can result in accidental poisonings and overdoses. Studies show a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets. In addition, officials say disposing of unused medicines by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash creates potential public safety and health hazards.
For more information about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, visit DEATakeBack.com.