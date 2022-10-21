The Roswell Police Department will again be part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, an initiative of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) offering citizens an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

The public can bring unwanted and unneeded prescription drugs to the Take Back Day event Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Roswell Police Department (128 W. Second St.). The service is free and those bringing prescription drugs can remain anonymous, no questions asked. Please note, the DEA — which will dispose of the collected items — cannot accept liquids or needles.