Residents of a subdivision in northeast Roswell whose homes suffered damage when storm runoff inundated their street Sunday wanted city councilors and the mayor to answer four questions Wednesday: What is the city’s plan to improve storm drainage, how soon will it happen, why was an inadequate design approved and what can the city do to help them repair their homes?
About a dozen homes were flooded after heavy rains fell Sunday in north Roswell. The National Weather Service said it received several reports of 3 inches or more in a 60- to 90-minute period.
Some homeowners reported water in their yards and the street that was more than waist deep. At the same time, water from Country Club Road flooded into adjacent back yards. Some homeowners punched holes in the cinderblock fences in their back yards Sunday, hoping it would drain the water.
Several homeowners said at a meeting Wednesday evening at the home of Paul and Helen Seely the damage to their homes will cost thousands of dollars to repair, none of it covered by insurance.
It’s the second time in less than a year that many of the same homeowners have had their homes flooded. Heavy rains over Labor Day weekend in September also flooded the area.
Mayor Tim Jennings and City Councilors Juliana Halvorson and Barry Foster attended the meeting. Halvorson represents Ward 2, where Holly Loop is located, while Foster represents Ward 5 in south Roswell, which has also had flooding issues. Halvorson said her fellow Ward 2 Councilor Jason Perry was out of town Wednesday evening.
Halvorson said she met earlier in the day with City Engineer Louis Najar, who explained to her what likely caused the flooding and the plans that are in process to help correct the storm drainage issue. A few of the residents expressed disappointment that Najar was not at the meeting.
Several streets in north Roswell, including Country Club Road and Atkinson Avenue near the housing development, are designed to carry storm runoff. With the intense rain, the streets flooded, and that might have caused the one storm drain in Holly Loop to back up, Halvorson said.
The 24-inch drainage pipe at Holly Loop’s southeast corner leads to a 60-inch pipe under East Country Club Road. The 24-inch pipe connects with a lower portion of the 60-inch pipe, and if the 60-inch pipe was full, the drainage from Holly Loop had nowhere to go, Halvorson explained.
“Once it gets in there and fills up, this isn’t going to go anywhere so it just starts backing up,” she said, demonstrating with a straw in a cup of water.
Jennings, who is also Chaves County flood commissioner, said an air bubble was also a possible cause. He said several people, including Deputy City Manager Mike Mathews, reported hearing a big gulp-type sound and then the water drained quickly.
“If you have an air bubble in a pipe like that … it’s the same thing as putting a gate valve in there and it will shut it off until there’s more pressure to push that bubble out of the way,” he said.
Residents also suggested that addressing storm runoff farther north of the development would help alleviate flooding concerns, as water flooding North Atkinson flowed into the subdivision.
Najar requested $175,000 to improve the drainage system in Holly Loop for the fiscal year 2023 budget. That funding is included in the budget, but the city council will have to give approval to the final version later in July and the project will have to go through bidding and design.
Halvorson showed some preliminary engineering drawings completed in February of what the improvements could entail.
A 30-inch pipe could be added to the existing storm drain and connected to the 60-inch Country Club line, according to the plans.
Jennings said the connection with the 60-inch pipe might also be made at an angle, rather than a straight T-connection, which would create a Venturi Effect, or when fast-flowing fluids produce low pressure to suction other fluids. Jennings likened it to using a siphon to drain water from a bucket.
“If it’s a T, you don’t have near the help on moving water down the pipe. If it’s an angle, this water going by will create a suction and pull the water out” from the connecting pipe, he said.
Residents repeatedly asked how soon they could expect work to start, considering monsoon season has begun. The councilors and mayor explained that although the funding is in the budget and will be available July 1, a process must be followed. They could not give a timeline of when the project could get underway.
“We’re going to try to fix it. I can’t sit here and tell you my view about something when we don’t have an idea yet of how to fix it. You’ve got to let the engineers and stuff get an idea and examine the problem and sit down and see how to fix it,” Jennings said.
Some heated exchanges occurred when residents questioned the councilors and mayor how the plans for the development could have been approved by the city without assurances the drainage would be adequate and wanting them to admit the city is at fault in the problem.
The subdivision was built in 2007. Foster joined the city council in 2013, and Halvorson and Jennings are serving their first terms.
“This is a city problem. It happened because the city planned poorly. Someone approved this stuff and was not paying attention to what was going to happen,” one man said.
Foster said the city admits there is a problem and is trying to fix it, which prompted another resident to ask if he was admitting the city is guilty.
“I said nothing about guilt. I said we’ve admitted that there’s a problem and now we’re trying to fix it. If you all want to sue the city, try it, go for it,” Foster said.
As to the final question of how the city could help the homeowners, Jennings gave a blunt answer. “There’s no way in New Mexico we can give money to private people for a disaster like this. In the (New Mexico) Constitution, we are prohibited from doing that,” he said.
Jennings was referring to the anti-donation clause of the state constitution, which forbids state and local governments and school boards from making any donations to aid a person, association or private corporation.
A disaster declaration could only be made if city infrastructure were damaged, Foster said.
Two dumpsters have been provided for residents as well as stickers for vehicle windshields that will allow them to dump debris at the city landfill at no charge. The city also has brought in a pump to remove water if heavy rains occur again.
Residents have help coming from other sources. Enrique Moreno, director of Roswell Community Disaster Relief, outlined how he and his volunteers have helped the residents with clean-up efforts and how to save money on cleanup and construction expenses. He also reported that a crew of about 15 to 20 volunteers with disaster relief organization Team Rubicon will help residents remove damaged sheet rock and debris on Saturday.
