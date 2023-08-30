City councilors will consider declaring formal support for building a new skate park.
Members of the Infrastructure Committee advanced a resolution for that purpose during their meeting on Monday.
“Skaters have been to a bunch of city council meetings,” said City Engineer Louis Najar, who attends council sessions regularly himself.
The resolution is planned as part of the agenda for the councilors’ regular monthly meeting, which would be Sept. 14. Committee members agreed that the resolution should be singled out and not treated as a consent item.
Approval of the resolution doesn’t mean councilors would be required to provide city funds for such a project, he also emphasized.
Recommending that the resolution receive adequate attention tells those who have spent much time and effort on drawing attention to this need in the community that building a new skate park “is a good idea and should move forward,” Najar said to committee members while talking about the item.
“I totally agree,” said Councilor Angela Moore. “Especially since they’re not asking for money (from city government).”
Najar explained that this resolution of consent is meant to be “generic” and geared toward potential federal funding sources.
It would also allow city staff to begin applying for funds. They have already been researching possible places to apply for money to get the project going.
There are a variety of funding sources the city could likely pursue. One is the New Mexico Regional Recreation Centers and Quality of Life Grant, under which skate parks are among a wide range of projects considered important toward a community’s overall “quality of life,” Najar explained.
This state money is meant to be used for regional recreational facilities that contribute to residents’ well-being. According to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration, this money could be used to “plan, design, furnish, equip or construct’ something that would “enhance public-based recreational opportunities.”
The deadline for applying for this state grant is Sept. 13. The resolution isn’t necessary for this state grant application, he emphasized.
Among the requirements is that the project be completed by June 30, 2024 — the end of the current fiscal year.
Tori Hornick, one of the primary proponents for the construction of a new skate park in Roswell, posted a copy of the resolution and accompanying staff report on Change.org, with the comment, "We're getting closer guys!"
This website contains a petition asking for signatures to demonstrate that there is community support to provide a better skate park.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.