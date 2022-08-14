A retired NASA astronaut and U.S. Air Force jet pilot had a message for some local students when speaking to them Friday morning: Space programs need them no matter their interests and especially because they are from Roswell.

Duane “Digger” Carey, whose NASA career included being the pilot on a 2002 Columbia space shuttle mission that made repairs to the Hubble Space Telescope, visited Roswell for a few days this week. He made presentations to the Roswell Astronomy Club and two schools where Space Foundation teacher liaisons work, All Saints Catholic School and Mt. View Middle School.