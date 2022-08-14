A retired NASA astronaut and U.S. Air Force jet pilot had a message for some local students when speaking to them Friday morning: Space programs need them no matter their interests and especially because they are from Roswell.
Duane “Digger” Carey, whose NASA career included being the pilot on a 2002 Columbia space shuttle mission that made repairs to the Hubble Space Telescope, visited Roswell for a few days this week. He made presentations to the Roswell Astronomy Club and two schools where Space Foundation teacher liaisons work, All Saints Catholic School and Mt. View Middle School.
“The space team needs all kinds of kids," Carey told a group of All Saints students Friday morning. "The space team needs astronauts. The space team needs rocket scientists. The space team needs kids who are going to be specialists in space tools. The space teams need artists, athletes. The space team needs all kinds of kids."
He added that local students have something unique to offer.
“The space team really needs Roswell kids because you have ideas that no one else has because you are growing up in Roswell,” Carey said.
He shared his own story of an unlikely path to the stars. Born in April 1957, he grew up poor as the son of a single mom in St. Paul, Minnesota. Although he was a “space nerd,” intrigued beginning in the third grade by U.S. efforts to land on the moon, he struggled in school for many years. He failed ninth grade, he said, because of poor performance in math and science subjects. For two years after his 1975 high school graduation, he did odd jobs while traveling North America.
Then he decided that he wanted to be a jet pilot and, to do that as a commissioned officer with the U.S. Air Force, he needed to go to college. He earned both a bachelor's and master's degree in aerospace engineering while also participating in Reserve Officer Training Corps and receiving pilot training.
He told students that all types of vocations and professions are needed for the various space programs running today by NASA and many other companies involved in space sciences. He said what they most needed to do was study hard, especially mathematics.
“Math is the most important skill you can take with you,” Carey said. “You work hard on everything, but, if you concentrate double-hard on math, it will give you the ability to learn new things and learn them fast.”
Worldwide the space industry represented a $469 billion economy in 2021, while the U.S. space workforce reached a 10-year high of 151,797, according to reports by the Space Foundation.
After 15 years as a fighter pilot and test pilot with the Air Force, Carey became a NASA astronaut candidate in 1996. He had several responsibilities with the organization over the years until selected as the pilot for the STS-109 Columbia mission, which spent 10 days orbiting the earth.
Carey retired in 2004 and now he and his wife, Cheryl, own One-Eighty Out Inc. based in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Through that company, they provide motivational presentations to businesses and talk to all ages and levels of students about the importance of space research and exploration and to encourage them in their studies.
His presentation at All Saints included talking through a simulated flight with the assistance of a student “pilot” and “commander,” showing a video that he and fellow Columbia astronaut Mike Massimino originally made for their children that illustrated how everyday activities occur in zero gravity, and answering some students' questions.
All Saints teacher Peggy Bohlin said the Careys were invited to Roswell due to the connection with the Space Foundation. Lynette Jordan is the Space Foundation teacher liaison at Mt. View.
While Friday marked the first time that the Careys spoke to Roswell students, Cheryl Carey said that they visited about five decades before when they traveled through on motorcycle, with motorcycling throughout the world being another one of their avid interests they share with youth and adults.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
