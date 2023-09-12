Following more than two decades in law enforcement and a brief stint overseeing the Chaves County Detention Center (CCDC), James Daniel Ornelas hopes to take a place on the bench as Roswell's municipal judge.
Ornelas was among the scores of candidates who filed late last month to run in local nonpartisan elections Nov. 7. He is looking to unseat current judge Joe Seskey for the position.
After 23 years as a sheriff's deputy, and later serving as administrator for the Chaves County Detention Center, Ornelas, 53, said he is vying to be a judge because he still feels compelled to help his community.
“With nearly 30 years of service to my country and the citizens of Roswell, Chaves County, I feel like I have a lot more to give,” Ornelas said in a press release.
Per the New Mexico Courts website, the 83 municipal courts throughout New Mexico are courts of limited jurisdiction that do not oversee jury trials.
Instead, they hear cases involving petty misdemeanors, traffic violations, driving while intoxicated, driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, and other violations of municipal ordinances.
Ornelas grew up in Roswell and was in the U.S. Marines during the Persian Gulf War, where he reached the position of corporal. Later, he attended and graduated from both the Permian Basin Law Enforcement Academy and Texas and the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy.
In 1997, Ornelas joined the sheriff's office, starting as a patrol deputy, before serving in other positions, including a field training officer, sergeant, detective and later lieutenant. During his final years as a deputy, he was in charge of matters related to the training of deputies.
He retired in late 2020 and soon became administrator of the CCDC before retiring from that position in 2021.
Ornelas said he knows a judge's rulings can reverberate throughout society and have far-reaching impacts on a person.
“I feel a judge needs to be firm, fair, of course, compassionate and empathetic with some of the people that go before him. But he also needs to hold people accountable,” he explained in an interview with the Roswell Daily Record.
Though he spent 23 years putting criminals away, Ornelas said being in law enforcement requires making evidence-based decisions similar to those a judge must routinely make.
“You got to look at both sides and go from there. You have to hear both sides of the story. The evidence is going to be what leads you to where you need to go and how to make a decision,” he said.
A municipal judge, Ornelas says, often interacts with community residents and settles disputes. He added that though a municipal court may take on cases of criminal offenders who commit relatively minor acts, if done right, it can also be the court that steers a defendant away from a life of more serious crime.
“I feel like if they are held accountable, and there is some understanding between the court and the suspect or the defendant, they may not want to go that route and continue on the path they are going and choose a different way,” Ornelas explained.
