James Daniel Ornelas

Ornelas 

 Submitted

Following more than two decades in law enforcement and a brief stint overseeing the Chaves County Detention Center (CCDC), James Daniel Ornelas hopes to take a place on the bench as Roswell's municipal judge.

Ornelas was among the scores of candidates who filed late last month to run in local nonpartisan elections Nov. 7. He is looking to unseat current judge Joe Seskey for the position.