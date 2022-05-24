Three men were arrested Saturday evening for allegedly burglarizing a home on West Vista Parkway after two retired police officers detained one of the men and called police.
According to documents filed Monday in Chaves County Magistrate Court, Ernesto Montano, 19, and brothers Marvin Winkles, 21, and Larry Winkles, 23, all of Roswell, are charged with aggravated burglary and conspiracy. Larry Winkles and Montano also face charges of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
According to Roswell Police Department Public Information Officer Todd Wildermuth, RPD responded to a call of a possible in-progress burglary at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Vista Parkway. A retired police officer who lives in the area called police and reported seeing three men running while carrying boxes.
Another retired officer who also lives in the area and a third neighbor detained one of the suspects, Wildermuth said. He did not know if the men were former RPD officers.
According to electronic court documents filed Monday in Chaves County Magistrate Court, the man detained by the neighbors was later identified as Marvin Winkles. They advised him to wait for the police, but he tried to leave, according to the statement of probable cause.
“He tried to leave but it didn’t work out for him,” the statement says.
Further in the statement, Marvin Winkles told an investigator one of the men who approached him grabbed him by the neck and slammed him to the ground and said the police were on their way.
The other two men ran from the scene in different directions but were detained by officers and neighbors, according to the statement.
Police found an open window at the residence and an unlocked door on the east side of the house. Another door appeared to have been forced open, and multiple rooms in the house appeared to have been ransacked, the statement said. A safe in a closet was open and appeared to be empty.
When interviewed at the police department, the men said they had met up at a fast-food restaurant on North Main Street and walked from there.
The men gave differing accounts of who initiated the burglary, but Larry Winkles and Montano told police they did go into the house while Marvin Winkles said he stayed outside as a lookout, according to the statement.
In their first appearances in court Monday afternoon, bond was set at $10,000 for Montano while the Winkles were released without bond.
