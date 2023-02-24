Rep. Candy Ezzell (R-Roswell)

Rep. Candy Ezzell (R-Roswell) speaks to a crowd at a June 2020 gathering at the Hi-Q-Venue in Roswell. A reworked proposal by Ezzell, which would stiffen penalties for larceny of livestock, passed out of the New Mexico House Judiciary Committee Wednesday. It next heads to the House Floor for further consideration. 

 Daily Record File Photo

A reworked version of a bill to increase penalties for larceny of livestock is now headed to the floor of the New Mexico House of Representatives.

On Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee moved to send a committee substitute for House Bill 153 out of committee with a “do pass” recommendation. All ten members, including Chaves County Reps. Andrea Reeb (R-Clovis) and House Minority Whip Greg Nibert (R-Roswell), backed the motion for passage.