A reworked version of a bill to increase penalties for larceny of livestock is now headed to the floor of the New Mexico House of Representatives.
On Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee moved to send a committee substitute for House Bill 153 out of committee with a “do pass” recommendation. All ten members, including Chaves County Reps. Andrea Reeb (R-Clovis) and House Minority Whip Greg Nibert (R-Roswell), backed the motion for passage.
Livestock larceny is currently a third-degree felony publishable by up to three years in prison and a possible $5,000 fine regardless of the value of the animals seized.
If enacted, House Bill 153 would put in place a tiered system of penalties for livestock theft, with severity determined by the value of what is taken. Larceny of livestock worth $2,500 or less would remain a third-degree felony, but instances where the stolen livestock is valued at more than $2,500 would be a second-degree felony, which carries a sentence of up to nine years in prison and a possible $10,000 fine.
Offenders could face numerous second-degree counts when $20,000 or more of livestock or multiple livestock are stolen, though no more than three counts could be levied per incident of theft. The changes would make livestock larceny more in line with most other types of theft where charges and penalties are determined by the value of the property taken.
Ezzell on Thursday said the bill is intended to provide courts with guidance as to the legislative intent when it comes to livestock larceny, something she said they have been seeking.
Backers of the measure say it is needed because under existing law individuals found guilty of livestock larceny can receive sentences that do not reflect the financial hit agriculture producers and operations incur when one or many of their animals are stolen.
An earlier iteration of House Bill 153, which passed the House Agricultural, Acequias and Water Resources Committee last month, would have charged suspected livestock thieves with one third-degree felony per animal stolen. That was changed due to worries offenders could face excessive penalties for taking multiple heads of livestock that have a relatively low monetary value.
Speaking to the committee Wednesday, Ezzell said the changes in the language of the bill, which were achieved in consultation with the Office of the New Mexico Attorney General, Nibert and Committee member Rep. Matthew McQueen (D-Albuquerque), among others, are "favorable to all parties concerned."
McQueen said the prescribed sentences in the bill are tough.
“It's a pretty harsh penalty,” McQueen said.
He noted under New Mexico law other episodes of theft must involve the taking of items worth more than $20,000 to be charged as a second-degree felony.
