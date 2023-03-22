Golfer

Golfers enjoying the start of spring at the Nancy Lopez Golf Course at Spring River on Tuesday. New fees for use of the facility are under consideration.

 Terri Harber photo

After several years going by with no fee increases at the Nancy Lopez Gold Course at Spring River, a list of new prices for use of the course and its equipment is under consideration.

Members of the Parks and Recreation Commission discussed these new suggested fees when they met on Tuesday. The fee schedule was introduced to the General Services Committee in February and referred to Parks and Recreation this week.