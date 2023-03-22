After several years going by with no fee increases at the Nancy Lopez Gold Course at Spring River, a list of new prices for use of the course and its equipment is under consideration.
Members of the Parks and Recreation Commission discussed these new suggested fees when they met on Tuesday. The fee schedule was introduced to the General Services Committee in February and referred to Parks and Recreation this week.
General Services committee members will take it up in April. Members of this committee wanted to ensure there was a review of the proposal by people who were highly knowledgeable about golf and the 18-hole municipal golf course, said Councilor Juan Oropesa, who chairs General Services. He sat in on the Parks and Recreation meeting.
The golf course is asking for an array of increases of less than 10% in many instances, sometimes just about 5%, according to the staff report.
Monthly fees for single players would rise from $90 to $95 and couples would go up from $120 to $126. And regular green fees for both nine- and 18-hole play would go up $1 each to $14.25 and $20.25, respectively.
Some other changes being considered would be to allow seniors to play more. Senior singles and couples would be able to choose from either an “Anytime” or “Pay as you Play” membership. The Anytime price for a single player of $477 and for a couple of $595 would both be new. The senior single and couple weekdays-only memberships would be eliminated.
“Seniors should be able to play weekdays and weekends,” said Jessica Bennett, administrative assistant senior at the golf course.
And seniors who prefer to have monthly memberships would be able to play that way. Single seniors would pay $75 a month and senior couples would pay $105.
Players who are at least age 60 qualify as seniors.
Junior players, youth who are age 17 and younger or still attending high school, would be charged an annual membership of $150. Their memberships have been tied to couples’ memberships and this would no longer be the case. Couples alone pay $809 and those wanting to add a teen now have to add another $135 to their annual bill.
“An awful lot of money for kids and their families,” said Commissioner Becky Robertson.
Some parents who don’t play themselves have been signing up for memberships and not using them so their children could play.
That doesn’t “make sense,” Bennett explained.
These changes would also encourage more local youth to play golf, Bennett said.
Robertson also noted that participation in local high school teams is “dwindling.” She also noted that green fees are expensive and should be lower.
“What can be done?” she asked.
Green fees for juniors would be a more consistent $8.50 anytime and for both nine- and 18-hole games. However, it was pointed out that the decrease in interest among the young is not just because of cost.
“Nationwide attendance for that age group is declining,” said Colette Hall, the city’s recreation director. “(Youths) want something quicker.”
Robertson also asked why single people seem to be financially penalized when it comes to what they pay to play golf.
“Single people probably have less money,” she said.
City councilors will make the final decision about whether to adopt these fees.
Indoor pool update
Hall said mold damage to the indoor pool at the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center appears to be not as extensive as some had predicted.
More recent testing indicates the mold hadn’t spread as far as was thought.
She also said the plan is still to open the outdoor pool next month instead of in May. That will also require the bathrooms be cleaned up and ready for use.
