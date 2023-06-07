A $1,000 reward is being offered by a local woman for any information that could help identify the two men that set fire to her house Monday night in a southwest Roswell neighborhood.

Denise Dina Garcia, who was in Houston for her daughter's wedding, told the Roswell Daily Record no one was home at 8:30 p.m. when the fire was set at the residence located at the corner of South Washington Avenue and West Alameda Street.