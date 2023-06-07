A $1,000 reward is being offered by a local woman for any information that could help identify the two men that set fire to her house Monday night in a southwest Roswell neighborhood.
Denise Dina Garcia, who was in Houston for her daughter's wedding, told the Roswell Daily Record no one was home at 8:30 p.m. when the fire was set at the residence located at the corner of South Washington Avenue and West Alameda Street.
Garcia, who owns several properties adjacent to the home, said one of her neighbors reported the fire. The extent of the damage was not known as of Tuesday, though a fence was charred and some surveillance cameras on the property were destroyed.
Based on what she has heard from neighbors and friends, Garcia indicated the nearly 123-year-old concrete and stucco house was sparred any large-scale damage due to the quick response of the Roswell Fire Department.
“They got there right away before any major damage could happen,” she explained.
Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for the Roswell Fire Department, said no arrests have yet been made, and that the fire remains under investigation.
Garcia said surveillance footage of the incident, which she viewed via an app on her phone, showed two men walking along West Alameda Street, including one carrying a gasoline can. They then crossed the street, jumped onto a concrete bed in front of the house, and entered the yard through an open gate.
“They got in through the back and poured gasoline along the side of the house, trying to ignite the house,” Garcia said. The front door of the house was also soaked in gasoline. After setting the fires, there was an explosion before both fled.
No identities could be established based on the video, but she notes both men wore baseball caps. She added that one of the two men was tall, wearing bright-colored cargo shorts and had a Zia symbol tattooed on one of his calves.
Garcia said that she is fortunate she and her parents were not home at the time of the incident.
“I live with my parents. My father is 91. He does not walk and my mother is 90. So, for something like this to happen, it would have hurt me a lot, trying to move them and get them out for safety,” she said.
Furthermore, Garcia indicated that based on the video, it does not appear to her to be a random act.
“This was intentional. It was meant. It was meant to hurt me and my family and it could have killed us had we been there,” she explained.
A landlord who owns several properties adjacent to the house, Garcia said she has received threats in the past from disgruntled tenants whom she has legally moved to evict, including from one woman who said she would place Fentanyl in her backyard and mailbox.
Given the house is near a busy intersection, Garcia said she is convinced there are witnesses and hope they come forward.
“It's a four-way stop. There are cars left and right, so somebody must have seen something,” she explained.
People with information are urged to contact the Roswell Police Department or reach out to Garcia through Facebook Messenger.
