20221002 RHS college fair.jpg

Juno Ogle Photo

Brandon Scott Fields, left, talks with Roswell High School seniors about programs at Mississippi State University during RHS's college fair Friday morning. Fields is an assistant director for the MSU admissions office based out of El Paso, Texas.

 Juno Ogle

Juniors and seniors at Roswell High School wandered from car to car in the south parking lot Friday morning, each with trunks or tailgates open with goodies inside.

It wasn’t an early Halloween trunk-or-treat but an outdoor college fair, with about 30 college and military recruiters handing out flyers and brochures about their programs.