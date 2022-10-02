Juniors and seniors at Roswell High School wandered from car to car in the south parking lot Friday morning, each with trunks or tailgates open with goodies inside.
It wasn’t an early Halloween trunk-or-treat but an outdoor college fair, with about 30 college and military recruiters handing out flyers and brochures about their programs.
The outdoor fair was started three years ago, Principal Pilar Carrasco said. The fair was virtual during fall 2021 but returned to an in-person event last year.
“When we set it up, so many people were not doing anything so the colleges just came running and it was really good exposure for them and good exposure for our kids to have,” Carrasco said.
Thirty colleges and military recruiters set up for the fair. Many were likely already familiar to the students, such as Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, New Mexico Military Institute, New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, New Mexico Tech in Socorro, and West Texas A&M in Canyon, Texas, but there was at least one from farther away.
Brandon Scott Fields shared information about Mississippi State University, located near Starkville, Mississippi, a little over 1,000 miles east of Roswell.
Fields is an assistant director of admissions for the western U.S. for the university and is based out of El Paso, Texas. He said he also frequently travels to Nevada and Arizona for his work.
He said he’s familiar with southeast New Mexico, however, having recruited in the area for New Mexico State University and being born and raised in Clovis.
“The whole week we’ve been on the road throughout southeast New Mexico. I was kind of skeptical going into it just because it’s Mississippi State, it’s so far away from home,” he said.
“But I’ve had a lot of interest just because they’re not exposed to these types of universities on a day-to-day basis. It’s always the same institutions at these college fairs, so I think it’s more curiosity,” he said.
But MSU has programs that are of high interest in New Mexico, he said, primarily engineering, agriculture and medical.
That kind of exposure is good for the students, Carrasco said.
“We forget there is am ENMU-R in many places in the world, there is a New Mexico Military Institute in many places in the world. We just want our students to understand you could go anywhere and everywhere, but if you want to stay home, ENUM-R is a great choice, NMMI is a great choice right here in our community, and in the surrounding areas we have several state schools,” he said.
The fair lets seniors narrow down their choices while juniors can start to get a look at where they might want to go, Carrasco said.
Several students said they found good information to help with their choices of where to continue their education.
Seniors Frank Lara and Javin Sanchez said they visited with about five schools. Lara said he wanted to study electrical engineering and would probably go to NMSU, while Sanchez said he was thinking of attending a local college.
Alyssia Marcus and Reanna Acosta were looking at schools with nursing programs.
“I think I’m going to do my basics here first. I might go somewhere else when I’m done,” Marcus said.
Acosta said she might go to Clovis Community College after talking to the recruiter.
“She said as soon as we get out of high school we can start nursing at the hospitals,” she said.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
