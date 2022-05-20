After not being able to travel for judging events for two years, Roswell High School’s FFA land judging team found success at state competition this year.
The team of seniors Kathryn Surgett and Kaden Ramage, and juniors Braedon Greathouse, Tatum Johnson and Myca Patterson, took third place in land judging at the state completion in early April in Las Cruces. They finished out of the top contenders in national competition May 2 through May 6 in Oklahoma City, but said getting to go to the competition was a good experience.
“Experiencing it this year, it makes me realize how much we did miss in missing those two full years,” Surgett said. “But I’m excited for the kids upcoming. They get to experience all that. But I’m just glad that our senior year we got to do all of this together.”
“It was nerve-wracking at first, but it was just another competition,” Patterson said of his first opportunity to compete.
RHS agriculture teacher Jessica Gustin said she was happy to have the experience with her students as well.
“That’s been a huge blessing, is to be able to actually take kids because I’ve missed it just as much as they did the last two years. Nothing beats a good judging trip,” she said.
Heavy rains and a different location made the national contest more challenging for the team to judge the land.
“You judge land to see if it’s farmable, and if it’s not farmable you have to see what you can do to make it farmable,” Greathouse said.
The contestants look at factors such as soil, slope, erosion, surface runoff and permeability.
“It rained the entire time we were there, which made it a little harder to judge erosion and even the kind of soil, just because of the runoff that occurred during the rain. Seeing everything being wet just made it a challenge,” Ramage said.
Patterson said he was surprised at the difference in environment between New Mexico and Oklahoma.
“You travel a few hours and see how different it is all over the place,” he said.
Ramage said the team had been told to expect differences but they still didn’t know what to expect.
“I didn’t expect it to be like one extreme to the next. Here it’s just dry and hard as a rock and there it’s soft and everything’s green and it grows,” she said.
For next year, the seniors will be attending West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas. Ramage said she’s going to study animal science while Surgett said she will study political science. They said their experience with FFA will help them as they move through college and their careers.
“Public speaking and just being more out there, it’s helped me to learn how to make friends and how everything works,” Sturgett said.
Patterson said he plans to finish taking Gustin’s veterinary science career pathway and other pathways next year and continue in FFA.
Greathouse said he’ll continue a career pathway in the school’s welding shop. He’s been offered a scholarship in underwater welding but isn’t decided on his path after high school, he said.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.