More than 250 eighth-graders from Mesa and Sierra middle schools spent Thursday morning getting a sneak peek at some of the class offerings at Roswell High School.

RHS student guides stood just outside the entrance to the gym waiting for the busloads of eighth graders to arrive at the campus. The RHS school song could be heard coming through the gym’s loudspeakers as the younger students entered and were directed to sit down in a large section of the bleachers.