More than 250 eighth-graders from Mesa and Sierra middle schools spent Thursday morning getting a sneak peek at some of the class offerings at Roswell High School.
RHS student guides stood just outside the entrance to the gym waiting for the busloads of eighth graders to arrive at the campus. The RHS school song could be heard coming through the gym’s loudspeakers as the younger students entered and were directed to sit down in a large section of the bleachers.
RHS Principal Pilar Carrasco welcomed them and talked about what they have the potential to achieve during high school.
He also gave them a chance to let out a few shouts to recognize their schools. After a few spirited cries of “Eagles” and “Panthers” (the mascots of Sierra and Mesa middle schools, respectively), Carrasco stressed that they would soon be Roswell High School students and no longer Eagles or Panthers. He then asked them to howl out the name of the RHS mascot together a few times so they could start getting used to it: “Coyotes.”
“We have a saying,” he then said to the eighth graders. “As a coyote, you never give up.”
Carrasco said he made a mistake with one of his own children when talking about the youth’s future. The boy wanted to play professional football and he responded by telling him, among other things, that it wasn’t a wise choice for a career path and that he needed to focus on getting his education.
Later, Carrasco told the eighth grader that he later realized it was the wrong thing to say to his son. He then gave himself a public thumbs down for it.
“You’ve got to believe you can do everything in this world,” Carrasco stressed. “Don’t ever, ever let anyone tell you you can’t do something. Even me.”
The focus of the tour was on Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Fine Arts programs at RHS.
RHS Assistant Principal Eric Gomez urged the eighth graders to consider the tour an opportunity to “soak it all in.”
His goal is to make RHS’ CTE programs the best in the state.
These as well as other classes and programs at RHS allow all of the students there with the chance to ”be anything you want to be,” he said.
Students formed groups of 15 or 20 and along with a teacher and an RHS student guide, they walked from class to class for presentations about each subject and had a chance to see what goes on in each class.
Tour stops included welding, auto shop, agriculture, computers and art.
Hollis Boardman, the welding instructor, talked about the ongoing improvements going on within the classroom. David Peek, the auto shop instructor, said his class was a good training ground to prepare to go out into the work world and potentially earn $1 million by the time a worker turns age 30. He also encouraged young women to consider mechanics as a career.
Justin Armstrong, an agriculture instructor, was showing eighth graders how a device helps them learn how to assist pigs in giving birth.
Aaron Payne, computer informatics, and Dior Lowry, art and drawing, were in their separate classrooms, but devoted some of the time to highlighting how their subjects can aid students as they learn and pursue a variety of careers.
The event was hosted by the high school and GEAR UP, which provides support as soon as low-income students enter the seventh grade so more of them can graduate from high school and further pursue their education.
Gomez said he would like to have more program-based tours for eighth graders who will be RHS freshmen when they start school the following academic year. But he would like to see them happen months earlier, perhaps during the fall semester.
Having the information sooner provides more time for students and their families to decide which freshman courses the student should take in the coming school year and perhaps, help with forming an idea about what the student's long-term plans might entail.
