The Roswell Independent School District is refining how it informs parents and the public about concerning events and emergencies affecting the district.
The Oct. 28 shooting not far from the Roswell High School campus that resulted in that campus being locked down — as well as the Oct. 5 rollover crash of a bus carrying about two dozen Mountain View Middle School students and chaperones on their way to Las Cruces for a field trip — prompted an in-house look at how the district collects and disseminates information about such matters RISD Supt. Brian Luck said last week.
“We as a district need to make sure we get out information in a timely fashion, in the best means possible that will be seen by everybody,” Luck told RISD board members during their Nov. 1 meeting.
Because there are so many people taking to social media about all types of situations — including RISD students — the district is trying to make sure what it reports is as accurate, timely and complete as possible.
Not all of the information going out that originates from people and places other than the RISD is from first-hand sources and can sometimes be incomplete or inaccurate. This is why the follow-ups are as important as the initial information shared by the district with parents and the public, he explained.
Keeping up the flow of information online about the district can be "pretty tough," Luck commented.
RISD reported about the Roswell High lockdown and the police activity in the neighborhood related to the shooting. However, it didn't provide an update “to my knowledge,” Luck said.
The shooting was not at the high school, but “'outside.' I'm going to say that again — 'outside' of Roswell High,” Luck emphasized. The shooting itself “did not involve our kids.”
The district should try to obtain updates from primary sources of information and provide follow-up reports.
RISD Board president Hope Morales said she heard from a concerned state official who had seen an online report from elsewhere that the shooting was either “in or near” the campus.
The district sending out a follow-up report would have affirmed the accurate information about it not occurring on campus, Morales said.
A different situation came up after the bus crash that required following up by the district. Early information about the accident portrayed it as less serious than it turned out to be.
Subsequent reporting by the district better explained what transpired. The initial report of "bumps" and "scrapes" turned out to be that everyone on the bus was transported to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment. Some of the people on the bus received other injuries, though still not life-threatening.
Luck attributed that initial report to trouble he had with his mobile phone signal en route to the accident scene. The updates reflected the situation was more serious than originally thought and that “some kids were pretty banged up,” he said.
Luck also explained during the meeting that robocalls — one of the district's modes of communication — is used for such things as weather condition reports and a variety of other issues when school isn't in session, and should be limited during the school day to providing information about “straight-up emergencies.”
“I don't want that mechanism to become, 'Oh, it's just another robocall. I'm not going to answer it because I've seen that. I'll catch the voicemail,'” Luck said.
If a call from that number comes from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., “something's wrong,” he added.