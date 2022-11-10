The Roswell Independent School District is refining how it informs parents and the public about concerning events and emergencies affecting the district.

The Oct. 28 shooting not far from the Roswell High School campus that resulted in that campus being locked down — as well as the Oct. 5 rollover crash of a bus carrying about two dozen Mountain View Middle School students and chaperones on their way to Las Cruces for a field trip — prompted an in-house look at how the district collects and disseminates information about such matters RISD Supt. Brian Luck said last week.