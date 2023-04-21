An important discussion during the Roswell Independent School District (RISD) meeting this week focused on the difference between safety and security — and how the district is ensuring that dangers of both types would be less likely to occur.
The RISD already has a handle on safety threats, also referred to as non-living threats, such as fire and electrical emergencies. But work remains on security threats, also known as living threats, said L.J. Harrell, the district’s safe schools liaison.
The Mesa Middle School construction project is inspected to be sure that it’s safe to occupy, for example.
Protecting against security threats includes providing buildings that protect the occupants, allowing a quick response from law enforcement, and training school staff about how to assess risk and best respond to violence, Harrell said.
“That’s what we see across the nation,” he explained.
Harrell stressed that local law enforcement and other emergency responders will respond quickly to a life-threatening situation, such as an active shooter.
Other aspects of the district’s security needs are being addressed, but room for improvement remains.
The teen who committed the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, entered the school through an unlocked door, Harrell said.
The May 24, 2022, mass shooting resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers as well as injuries to 17 other people.
Harrell also told board members that the March 27, 2023, mass shooting that killed three children and three adults at The Covenant School, a parochial elementary school in Nashville, Tenn., was an especially vulnerable site because the front of the building was only constructed with safety glass.
He also described other issues at play that probably didn’t make things easier for law enforcement and first responders. Staff at Robb Elementary weren’t properly trained. The teacher had students still “watching a movie when the shooter walked into the room.”
And in Nashville, it was reported that one of the students might have set off a fire alarm in an effort to bring attention to what was happening.
However, the alarm caused some teachers to want to evacuate and when law enforcement arrived “they couldn’t hear anything,” Harrell emphasized.
The girl who reportedly set off the alarm, Evelyn Dieckhaus, nine, was one of the three children killed.
Among security improvement projects around the RISD is the installation of intrusion glass, which is more resistant to break-ins. It can also be integrated with alarm systems, in some instances. Security shutters are also going up. Together they will provide people inside classrooms with “true concealment” and stop those intending to cause harm from being able to look through a window and see what’s going on because they won’t be able to target shots, Harrell said.
Projects still in the works are intercom cameras and the addition of Zero Eyes, a software program that can detect the potential presence of firearms on school property with security cameras.
A bill in the New Mexico Legislature, HB 295, had intended to provide $2.5 million for software such as Zero Eyes to have been installed in schools in the southeastern region of the state, including Chaves County, as a regional pilot program. The bill didn’t make it through this year’s legislative session.
The equipment needed for the intercom cameras isn’t available currently.
RISD staff are also undergoing training, including basic active shooter response instruction using ALICE Training online.
Harrell also recommended adding two tools. One would be armed security to campuses would improve the initial response to security incidents because in the case of the mass shooting in Nashville was “14 minutes is too long.”
The other is to join in with the P3 Campus reporting system, which allows anonymous reporting about such concerns as threats of violence or mental health issues. Both P3 Campus and ALICE are linked, both are Navigate360 products.
