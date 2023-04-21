Goddard High School

How to ensure both safety and security in the schools, as well as the difference between the two, was a main topic at the RISD board meeting Tuesday.

 Clarke Condé Photo

An important discussion during the Roswell Independent School District (RISD) meeting this week focused on the difference between safety and security — and how the district is ensuring that dangers of both types would be less likely to occur.

The RISD already has a handle on safety threats, also referred to as non-living threats, such as fire and electrical emergencies. But work remains on security threats, also known as living threats, said L.J. Harrell, the district’s safe schools liaison.