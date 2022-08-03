At least two Board of Education districts for the Roswell Independent School District will likely change boundaries somewhat as the board dives into the redistricting process.

Loren Collingwood, CEO of Collingwood Research and an associate professor of political science at the University of New Mexico, presented information on redistricting Thursday evening in a sparsely attended meeting at Goddard High School. More public meetings will be scheduled in the coming weeks, Collingwood said.