At least two Board of Education districts for the Roswell Independent School District will likely change boundaries somewhat as the board dives into the redistricting process.
Loren Collingwood, CEO of Collingwood Research and an associate professor of political science at the University of New Mexico, presented information on redistricting Thursday evening in a sparsely attended meeting at Goddard High School. More public meetings will be scheduled in the coming weeks, Collingwood said.
The districts that will most likely see changes in their boundaries due to population changes are districts 2 and 5, represented by Hope Morales and James Edwards, respectively.
Redistricting is done every 10 years following the release of results of the U.S. Census with the goal of having the populations in each of the RISD board’s five districts equal, Collingwood said.
“We’re redrawing their districts so that they conform to equal population and other possible demographic shifts that have occurred. So to that extent, we try to get every district to be exactly the same in population,” he said.
The redistricting will affect only the areas each board member represents, not attendance boundaries for schools.
Drawing districts takes into account the number of people in a racial or ethnic minority in a district as well as keeping together communities of interest, which could include a neighborhood of a minority group or people who attend the same church, Collingwood said.
“It’s very difficult to define exactly what a community of interest is, but usually we rely on community feedback for that,” he said.
Collingwood showed maps of the current districts, along with population data for each from the 2020 Census, in his presentation.
An important data point to consider is known as the population deviation, or the percentage that a district is above or below what is considered the ideal overall population for each district, he said. For Roswell’s board of education districts, that number is 11,600 to 11,700.
Ideally, the population deviation should be within a range of 5% above to 5% below that number.
Based on the 2020 Census figures, District 2, which is mainly northwest Roswell, has a population of 12,240, or 5.56% above the threshold. District 5 in east central Roswell has a population of 10,577, or 8.78% below the threshold.
“We’ll have to move some precincts or blocks around a bit in order to balance those numbers out,” Collingwood said.
The populations of the other districts are:
• District 1 in north Chaves County and part of north Roswell is 11,788, or 1.67% over the threshold.
• District 3 in southwest Roswell and extending west is 11,840, or 2.11% over.
• District 4 in southeast Roswell and extending east is 11,529, or 0.57% below.
Any of the districts could see some change in their boundaries as shifts are made, Collingwood said.
Another aspect to consider is the ethnic demographic of each district. While Districts 1 and 2 have a majority of white, non-Hispanic people, the other three districts have Hispanic majorities. Blacks, Asians, Native Americans and Pacific Islanders comprise less than 10% of each district:
• District 1 is 55% white and 38% Hispanic.
• District 2 is 50% white and 42.5% Hispanic.
• District 3 is 35% white and 59% Hispanic.
• District 4 is 23% white and 73% Hispanic.
• District 5 is 26% white and 69% Hispanic.
The gap between the percentage of whites and Hispanics changes in each district when looking at the citizen voting age population (VAP), or those over the age of 18 who are eligible to vote.
“Usually when you look at those numbers, you see the white number go up and the Hispanic population drop a little bit, and that’s what you can see here,” Collingwood said.
That’s especially true in District 4. While Hispanics are 73% of the overall population, they comprise only 56% of the eligible voters. Whites comprise 38% of the eligible voters compared to 23% of the overall population.
“What that would mean is this one has probably a larger foreign-born Hispanic population and/or a younger Hispanic population of kids who are citizens but they’re not voting age yet,” Collingwood said.
That parallels with data the school district has, RISD Superintendent Brian Luck said.
Taking the voting age into account is important to make sure the districts comply with requirements of the Voting Rights Act of 1964 and subsequent court cases, Collingwood said.
“When we draw maps in areas like Roswell and RISD that have a large minority population here, the Hispanic population, we need to ensure that they have an equal chance to elect candidates when that’s a possibility,” he said.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
