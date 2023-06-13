RISD board doubles up on meetings this month

School buses used by the Roswell Independent School District are shown Friday. RISD board members heard about a variety of updates to the district's code concerning transportation.  

 Terri Harber Photo

Members of the Roswell Independent School District (RISD) board held a special meeting Friday to get through myriad items requiring their attention. Board members will also hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. today in the boardroom of the district’s Administrative and Education Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.

A large number of items heard Friday are slated for approval votes during tonight's meeting. Board members are also scheduled to consider additional agenda items, such as choosing new social studies material for younger students. This matter was postponed in May because the vote would have been tied 2 to 2. The fifth board member was absent from that meeting.