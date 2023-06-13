RISD board doubles up on meetings this month

Members of the Roswell Independent School District (RISD) board held a special meeting Friday to get through myriad items requiring their attention. Board members will also hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. today in the boardroom of the district’s Administrative and Education Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.
A large number of items heard Friday are slated for approval votes during tonight's meeting. Board members are also scheduled to consider additional agenda items, such as choosing new social studies material for younger students. This matter was postponed in May because the vote would have been tied 2 to 2. The fifth board member was absent from that meeting.
District officials discovered that the 2023-24 school-year calendar needs to contain three additional days of instruction than had been previously planned. The solution presented is to start school a day earlier and make the Thanksgiving break two days shorter.
School districts across New Mexico create attendance calendars and can sometimes end up making changes based on the decisions of state officials.
One deadline for this calendar came and went before recommendations on how to proceed had arrived, and that one was to provide the first and last days of the school year, said RISD Supt. Brian Luck. Board President Hope Morales explained that the district couldn’t act earlier because of the timetable for creating these annual calendars, which left the district with less than 30 days to carry out this latest revision.
New Mexico House Bill 130 added days to the school year for K-12 Plus Program districts, which includes RISD.
Such districts will be required to provide 188 days of instruction with this operational program. The additional time in class is meant to improve students’ academic performance this coming school year, according to the New Mexico Public Education Department.
New Teacher Orientation will occur Monday, July 31 and Tuesday, Aug. 1, with the next three days being devoted to staff In-Service Training — Wednesday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 4.
Students return to school on Monday, Aug. 7, which will be the first day of the upcoming 2023-24 school year for everyone at RISD campuses.
The Thanksgiving break will be from Wednesday, Nov. 22 through Friday, Nov. 24. School resumes Monday, Nov. 27.
The last day of instruction during the upcoming school year will be Friday, May 24, 2024, which remains the same as the current version.
Board members are scheduled to take a second-reading vote tonight on this revised calendar.
A variety of policy updates were discussed during Friday’s meeting. Some will be further revised and most will be advanced to the meeting tonight.
Most of these items are related to transportation issues and operations. Topics covered here include bus safety, eligibility for bus transportation, bus driver and support staff requirements, and emphasizing that providing transportation to students to school-approved events by parents in private vehicles won’t result in mileage reimbursement.
Making sure these policies and policy updates are in place soon is to allow campus administrators ample time to revise their handbooks for families with children who would be riding buses during the upcoming school year, Luck said.
Among other policies coming back Tuesday for second reading votes is the district's process for student suspension and expulsion. A change suggested that would name the action Review Hearing Authority as the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction was discussed. The draft document notes that most districts have the superintendent assume this role.
Do Not Resuscitate orders: The existing policy of not making this choice and instead leaving the decision to act on a DNR to staff at hospitals, clinics and other health care settings will remain intact. It adds the word “guardian” and would refer to “parents” and “guardians.” The district won’t accept such documents from students’ family members, either.
Administering Medicines to Students: Another policy already on the books, revisions would add the word “guardians” alongside the references to “parents.” It would also state that any over-the-counter medication must be delivered in unopened packaging.