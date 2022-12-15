RISD board gives superintendent new contract, raise

Members of Goddard High School's volleyball team receive congratulatory fist bumps from Roswell Independent School District board members and administrators Tuesday night. The team won the Class 4A state championship last month.  

 Terri Harber Photo

Members of the Roswell Independent School District Board held a long and busy meeting on Tuesday night to cap off 2022.

RISD students and staff begin their two-week winter break once the fall semester ends on Friday. The classes resume Tuesday, Jan. 3 after a professional development day on Monday, as the spring semester commences. RISD Supt. Brian Luck will start the new year with a new professional contract.