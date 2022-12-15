RISD board gives superintendent new contract, raise

Members of the Roswell Independent School District Board held a long and busy meeting on Tuesday night to cap off 2022.
RISD students and staff begin their two-week winter break once the fall semester ends on Friday. The classes resume Tuesday, Jan. 3 after a professional development day on Monday, as the spring semester commences. RISD Supt. Brian Luck will start the new year with a new professional contract.
Board members met in executive session before returning to unanimously approve the new agreement, which went into effect immediately after the board vote and ends Dec. 30, 2025. “I appreciate the opportunity to continue what I started,” Luck said after receiving warm congratulations from board members at the end of the meeting.
Luck was the principal of Goddard High School when he was chosen to take over as superintendent in May 2021. His new contract provides him with a salary increase of $7,000 a year, which raises his annual salary to $157,000.
Strategic plan
Among the tasks Luck has completed is an update of the district's strategic plan, which was unveiled during the meeting. It required more than a year of writing, reviews and rewrites before it was shown to groups of staff members, residents and, finally, board members, before reaching its final form.
The plan includes a new mission statement and seven goals. Along with each goal is how to reach it, as well as relevant data. The strategic plan is available in the board's December meeting packet on the RISD website, risd.k12.nm.us.
Medical cannabis
Board members approved all three cannabis policies for school medical staff to follow if a student is prescribed cannabis for a physical or mental health issue. These policies were introduced in October. These new district policies will be watched by school district officials across the state because RISD creating such policies puts it ahead of the curve, Luck said. RISD staff has noted that Rio Rancho Public Schools adopted a Medical cannabis program in 2019, for example. The New Mexico Department of Education doesn’t review individual district policies on medical cannabis but such policies need to follow the state administrative code.
The New Mexico Administrative Code Title 6, Chap. 12, Part 10, focuses on Medical Cannabis and provides rules for “possession, storage, and administration of medical cannabis to qualified students for use in school settings.”
RISD’s policies include what parents, care providers and the schools would do to ensure students prescribed cannabis receive it, but in a way that doesn’t allow other students potential access to the THC or CBD medications, which would be allowed on campus only in the form of extract, concentrate or non-refrigerated capsule.
Board members also approved a nepotism policy that would keep employees from being able to make most critical professional decisions pertaining to close family members. These range from work schedules to compensation to evaluating work performance.
Large donation
Mountain View Middle School’s computer science program has received $10,000 to provide students further access to this training. Mountain View was just one of two winners in New Mexico. Instructor Chris Carrillo has also received a no-cost scholarship to attend a training program for professionals. Both awards come from the education nonprofit group, Code.org, which endeavors to increase participation in computer science by young women and other under-represented groups of students in grades K-12.
Next year’s calendar
The board was able to review four preliminary versions of the RISD calendar for 2023-24. Board members could have updated versions to consider as soon as January once some details are set by state officials, Luck said.
Employees’ insurance
Board members approved a request by the Roswell Education Association (REA) that the district supports calling for state legislators to adequately fund school districts in New Mexico. This would allow RISD to fund 80% of health insurance costs for all RISD employees.
A letter to the board from REA President Denise Dawson points out that other public employees in New Mexico receive that level of employer contribution. RISD staff who make at least $25,000 a year only get a 60% employer contribution.
Being able to provide these employees with the full contribution would save employees with individual coverage more than $2,000 a year and for those with family coverage about $5,200 annually.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext 308 or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
