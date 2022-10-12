During their regular meeting on Tuesday, members of the Roswell Independent School District board heard about the results of 2022-23 New Mexico Interim Assessments conducted at the beginning of the year.
“More than half of our kids can't read,” RISD Board President Hope Morales responded near the end of the presentation. “Our kids deserve better.”
A full 65% of RISD's third graders need support with reading while another 22% are near target goals for their grade level. Across New Mexico the result is similar for third graders, with 64% needing support and 22% also near target.
The reading tests administered in 2021-22 to RISD's third graders at the beginning of the school year found that 27% were described as novice and 41% as nearing proficiency. Only 32% total were considered proficient or advanced readers, at 17% and 15%, respectively. Statewide numbers were also similar for third graders last year.
This testing, which not only measures progress, but also projects future progress, determined that this trend for RISD could be reversed significantly during this school year. More than one-third of these students, 35%, are likely to earn a passing grade in reading at the end of the school year and more than half, 51%, are somewhat likely to do so.
The assessments measure students' performance in math, reading and language in grades K through eight. Third graders are being used as an example because most children know how to read independently by second or third grade.
“This year's third graders were kindergartners at the start of the pandemic,” said RISD Superintendent Brian Luck.
As a result, younger students “missed a lot,” he said.
Third grade students are even further behind on math, however. In the RISD and statewide, 83% of students will need support to pass. A slightly higher percentage of RISD's third-graders were near target than the state average, 17% versus 15%.
The assessment projected that 24% of these RISD students were unlikely and 71% were somewhat likely to meet the math goals for third graders this year.
Board members on Tuesday also chose a School Board Boundary/Redistricting map that distributes residents each board member will represent. The option chosen, COI 1, makes some changes in board representation but all five districts have very close numbers of people within them, said Board member Jack Cheney.
Board members Hilda Sanchez and James Edwards expressed concern about the boundary changes in that map and said they would prefer the option of keeping the existing district map.
Morales said the changes contained in the COI 1 map are in the third and fifth districts.
Loren Collingwood, CEO of Collingwood Research, advised the district and board by telephone that not modifying the map wasn't the best option. It's meant to be revised once every 10 years, based on the latest U.S. Census data.
Edwards sided with the other board members while only Sanchez voted to keep the current map.
The maps do not affect school boundaries.
No vote was taken on first reading of the six policy proposals pertaining to medical cannabis and use of naloxone to prevent opioid overdoses.
Three of these proposals are about how the district would handle situations that could arise when a student has been prescribed medical cannabis that needs to be administered during school hours. It includes what parents, health care providers and the schools would do along with checklists and explains procedures meant to ensure that no cannabis is used by anyone else other than the student for whom it's prescribed.
The other three policies would focus on how to train and carry out use of a drug to counteract an opioid overdose.
Sanchez suggested that the policies also note that the district is acting in accordance with state law.
The board also accepted the proposed salary schedule for principals and vice principals based on a 242-day year. Almost all categories rise by 7%.
Edwards voted against it, after noting that the assistant principals are being sold “a little short.”
October 21 will be a Professional Development Day and students will be released from school at noon so staff can undergo training.
The plan is to offer grab and go lunches to students that they can take away with them — something not done in the past, said Jennifer Cole, RISD's assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
Some students eat lunch more than an hour earlier, however. Cole said how to handle those student schedules is still being worked out.
