The new school year began last week with a relatively smooth reentry for staff and students, said Supt. Brian Luck, Roswell Independent School District (RISD).
On Monday night, Luck told members of the RISD board during their first meeting of the 2023-24 school year that he has been trying not to needlessly upset the easygoing atmosphere by occasionally “knocking on wood.”
Board members approved a letter to the New Mexico Public Education Department asking Dr. Arsenio Romero, who was named as the new secretary of the state education department earlier this year, for a longer timeline so local school districts could more fully consider and approve items from the state that require board approval, board signatures or both.
“As a local board, we meet on a monthly basis, unless we schedule a special meeting, which requires finding a time/date that works for all members and provides appropriate notice to the public,” the letter states.
When something from the state requires quick board approval, making such choices can be harder for board members. It can also sometimes result in staff making choices and reporting those choices to board members after the fact.
“This often does not allow for the item to be placed on the regular board agenda, giving the board time to learn about, ask questions and approve the item prior to being submitted to NMPED,” the correspondence explains. “If our district waits until our next board meeting, we may miss out on a great opportunity, because of a deadline and that would hurt our students.”
Romero had been an assistant superintendent of instruction and turnaround for RISD from 2015 to 2017, according to past reporting.
The letter also acknowledges that the state cannot always provide a comfortable amount of time but that a longer period between notice and deadline would be beneficial to schools and the communities they serve.
Along with recognizing the district’s new school administrators and that Mesa Middle School is a 2023 Innovative School, members of the Roswell Independent School District Board approved travel requests by student groups and are considering some policy updates.
Extracurricular activities
A policy update would call for students in all extracurricular activities — including athletic pursuits — to hold a 2.0 grade point average on a 4.0 grading scale, with no F’s during the grading period immediately before they begin to participate in such an activity.
This would apply to students in grades 9 through 12 who participate in competitions that involve more than one school. For such activities, they would only be allowed to take off up to 15 days per semester and can’t miss any class more than 15 times.
The eligibility of special education students will be determined case by case.
Remote learning
A supplemental policy for remote learning will be considered in case the need arises again to provide this type of instruction. It includes allowing students multiple opportunities to demonstrate their learning and requires measures be easily tracked by teachers or administrators, for example.
Student trips
Among trips planned is for Roswell High School’s FAA student leaders to attend the national convention of the organization from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 in Indianapolis, for the RHS band to attend various out-of-state events including one in Branson, Missouri and for the Goddard High School Band to perform on the USS Lexington, In Corpus Christi, Texas, May 2-5, 2024.
