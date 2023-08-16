RISD meeting

Britt Cooper, director of activities and athletics for the Roswell Independent School District, listens as Micah Trujillo, assistant director of athletics, speaks to the board on Monday night.

 Terri Harber Photo

The new school year began last week with a relatively smooth reentry for staff and students, said Supt. Brian Luck, Roswell Independent School District (RISD).

On Monday night, Luck told members of the RISD board during their first meeting of the 2023-24 school year that he has been trying not to needlessly upset the easygoing atmosphere by occasionally “knocking on wood.”