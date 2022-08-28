The Board of Education of Roswell Independent School District cleared the way for a land purchase that could mean a brand new elementary school, but a land swap with the state could be part of the deal.
In a special meeting Friday, the board voted 5-0 to approve a purchase and sale agreement with the state of New Mexico for 7.8 acres of land north of Mesa Middle School, 1601 E. Bland St., for $70,000.
The board had previously given its OK to an early draft of the agreement in June that included a $3,500 payment of earnest money due at the signing of the agreement. The agreement that the board approved Friday does not include an earnest payment. It also provides an updated legal description of the land and updates a clause on land inspection.
The land is owned by the General Services Department of the state government, and the department is willing to discuss a land swap with the district, Chad Cole, assistant superintendent of administration and finance, said.
“I reached out to GSD early in the week this week, and they asked me if we would still be in contemplation of a land swap, meaning we swapped our old Nancy Lopez Elementary School facility for their land,” Cole said.
Anna Silva, director of the Facilities Management Division of the New Mexico General Services Department, confirmed GSD and RISD have talked about the land swap. She said representatives of the department will be in Roswell within the next couple of weeks for a site visit of the school.
She said she could not speak to the potential use the state would have for the property.
Cole said the agreement’s approval gives Superintendent Brian Luck the authority to execute the agreement. Cole recommended holding off on that final action for a couple of weeks, however, to give the state time to consider the land swap.
“This revised purchase agreement would finalize it and give us a clean purchase agreement to work with if they are not interested in the land swap, but I would recommend we hold to see if we can work out a deal for a land swap and then bring that back to the board,” Cole said.
The land swap would be treated as a separate action, he said.
Silva said the land was once the site of a New Mexico Department of Health facility that became the Roswell Rehabilitation Center, now at 72 Gail Harris St.
The land could become the site of a new Nancy Lopez Elementary School, currently located just a few blocks west of Mesa at 1208 E. Bland St. Nancy Lopez Elementary is still in the early design phase and the board has not yet made a decision on whether or not to build a new school or renovate and add to the existing school.
Luck recommended that if the state presents a formal offer of a land swap and the board chooses to accept it, the board should also formally choose a site for the Nancy Lopez Elementary project.
Cole said a new building near Mesa would alleviate concerns about traffic at the current school, which is at the intersection of East Bland Street and South Atkinson Avenue. He noted there is a UPS delivery center just across Atkinson and that industrial and agricultural semi trucks frequently use Atkinson to travel to Dexter and Hagerman.
“There’s a lot of heavy traffic through there. If you’ve ever observed pick-up and drop-off at that school, it’s just really crammed for space,” Cole said.
The land north of Mesa is also three acres larger than the current Nancy Lopez site so it would alleviate space issues for the school itself, Cole said. And since the elementary school is a feeder school for Mesa, it would allow for easier and safer pick-up and drop-off for parents with children at both schools, he said.
Also at Friday’s special meeting, the board voted to table a memorandum of agreement with the Roswell Police Department for school resource officers.
Board Vice President Hilda Sanchez said she was glad to see a clause in the MOU that specifies the officers are not to detain or question students about the immigration status of the students or their families but was concerned about a lack of other protections.
Sanchez said she would like to see the agreement also include that any information the school resource officers obtain about immigration status of a student or their family from their records not be released to other agencies.
She also said she would like to see the agreement include that officers should not take photographs of students that would be included in a gang database or book. She said she had seen such a collection at an RISD school in the past.
Luck said he was not aware that such a database or book had been compiled at RISD in the last 10 to 15 years and that such a directive might be better handled through the district administration.
“That might be better suited as a school thing to make sure our principals are not doing something like that as well,” he said. “I think I could police that, no pun intended, probably a little better than I could the other way.”
Luck said the agreement had been reviewed once by the Roswell Police Department and twice by the board’s legal counsel and he would feel more comfortable having both of them review those changes before the board takes action on it. The board voted 5-0 to table action on the agreement to allow for that.
The board also unanimously approved a request by Roswell High School’s Charlie’s Angels Dance Team to travel to Orlando, Florida in March for the National Dance Alliance High School Nationals Dance Competition.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
