The Board of Education of Roswell Independent School District cleared the way for a land purchase that could mean a brand new elementary school, but a land swap with the state could be part of the deal.

In a special meeting Friday, the board voted 5-0 to approve a purchase and sale agreement with the state of New Mexico for 7.8 acres of land north of Mesa Middle School, 1601 E. Bland St., for $70,000.