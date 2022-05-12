The Roswell Independent School District Board of Education unanimously approved a projected budget of nearly $113 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year at its meeting Tuesday night, but the district’s finance director had some cautionary words for the board.
The budget will now go to the New Mexico Public Education Department for review and approval, which it must do by July 1.
The budget presented to the board is about $10 million more than a draft of the budget Chad Cole, assistant superintendent for finance and operations, discussed last week with the district’s budget committee. The difference is largely in increases in expenses for instruction, instructional support and student support, which comprise 77% of the $112,919,986 budget approved Tuesday.
The PED looks for at least 75% of a district’s expenses going toward those areas in its review, he said.
“There’s an emphasis on that. Other districts in years past have gotten into issues with their budgets being delayed because of that. My point is Roswell has always done a really good job of putting money where it needs to go, to students in the classrooms, and we will continue to do that,” he said.
Those costs include a state-mandated average 7% increase in salaries for all public school personnel for next year. The Legislature appropriated a 16% increase in the State Equalization Guarantee, or SEG, the funding formula that provides 99% of RISD’s recurring revenue. The SEG is driven largely by the unit value, which is essentially the state dollars appropriated per student in the state. That initial value increased by 12%.
“I’ve never seen state unit value increase by that much in one year. I’ve been doing this for 18 years,” Cole said.
That increase in the unit value is a bit scary, Cole said, because it is based on projected state revenues for next year.
“Projections can be off from one year to the next. Particularly with the oil and gas volatility there can be a lot of variance,” he said.
That’s important because the the state also issues a final unit value based on actual numbers in the third quarter of the fiscal year. Since fiscal year 2009, negative changes in the unit value occurred four times. In fiscal year 2009 it dropped by about $21 and then by $70 the following year. In fiscal 2017 it dropped by $61. The largest drop came in fiscal 2021 during the pandemic, at $221.
“I am worried about that final unit value next year. I’m hoping oil and gas holds up. That would be significant. If oil and gas holds up, we should be in good shape,” Cole said.
The district has strong cash balances — over $12 million, according to Cole’s presentation — which would help but also has its drawbacks, he said.
“Let’s say oil and gas tanks next year. The final unit value comes in way below what it started at and then you’ve got to look for places to cut. That will be in our cash balance, that’s where we’ll absorb it,” he said.
“Then the problem becomes everyone starts talking about Roswell’s got a cash balance,” he said, explaining that could mean the state would attempt to claw back funds.
“I need for you to understand that’s a local control issue, school board members. You approve this budget every year, you’re the first to approve it before PED gets their hands on it. So when they start swiping your ability to absorb cuts, to prevent attrition, to prevent riffs, other things of that nature, they’re taking away your local control,” he said.
One other factor that might help RISD is a return to normal student membership levels, Cole said. An average of the attendance on the 80th and 120th day of classes is used to calculate the SEG.
RISD had a student membership of more than 10,000 students from the 2013-14 school year to 2019-20, but numbers dropped during the pandemic. In 2020-21 membership was 9,311 students and in the current year, the average is 9,235.
Cole said he believes student memberships will recover, although Board President Hope Morales asked if recent lower birth rates could affect that.
“Could we see a trend where we’re not getting back?” she said.
“We could. You can see that kind of borne out in the kindergarten numbers and tracking that from one grade to the next,” Cole said.
But, he said, people who left Roswell during the pandemic are returning.
“We’re seeing those folks drift back in. We’re also seeing economic activity,” he said as businesses fully reopen and are looking for staff.
“My money’s on a bounce back next year in terms of students coming back,” he said.
If student membership shows a 1% increase or better on the 40th day of classes in October, the district would receive additional funding from the state, Cole said.
